Killer Frogs

WATCH! Horned Up Episode 2 - Schedule Prediction and Big 12 Superlatives

TCU On SI writers JD and Nick predict every game on the Horned Frogs 2025 schedule and give their final record for the season. They then discuss Big 12 superlatives and give their preseason awards.

JD Andress

Nov 23, 2024; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Josh Hoover (10) walks on the field before the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2024; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Josh Hoover (10) walks on the field before the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
In this story:

Welcome back to another episode of "Horned Up", a TCU On SI podcast hosted by JD Andress and Nick Girimonte. On the second episode of the season, the duo predict every game on the schedule for the Horned Frogs, getting to their final record for the season.

Afterwards, the duo moves on to Big 12 superlatives, announcing their preseason awards.

Keep an eye out for the weekly podcast and be sure to tag either of the two on X for any questions you may have about the team. They will be answered in the next recording.

Watch the episode below, or listen to the audio version on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
JD Andress
JD ANDRESS

JD is the voice of TCU On SI. He is the writer of the weekly “What Did We Learn” article on football, basketball, and baseball. He covers all things football, MBB, WBB, Baseball, Equestrian and Rifle. JD hosts many of TCU ON SI’s podcasts, including host of “The Bullpen” (baseball), co-host of “Splash Pad” (women’s basketball), co-host of “Gridiron Frogs” (football), and co-host of “Campus Tour” (multiple sports). Stay up to date by following him on X. Fight em’ till Hell Freezes over and then fight em’ on the ice.

Home/Football