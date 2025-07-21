WATCH! Horned Up Episode 2 - Schedule Prediction and Big 12 Superlatives
TCU On SI writers JD and Nick predict every game on the Horned Frogs 2025 schedule and give their final record for the season. They then discuss Big 12 superlatives and give their preseason awards.
In this story:
Welcome back to another episode of "Horned Up", a TCU On SI podcast hosted by JD Andress and Nick Girimonte. On the second episode of the season, the duo predict every game on the schedule for the Horned Frogs, getting to their final record for the season.
Afterwards, the duo moves on to Big 12 superlatives, announcing their preseason awards.
Keep an eye out for the weekly podcast and be sure to tag either of the two on X for any questions you may have about the team. They will be answered in the next recording.
Watch the episode below, or listen to the audio version on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.
