WATCH! Tori's Thoughts: Inconsistency Defines Texas Tech

Texas Tech opened the season with a 3-1 record but has dropped three of its last four games.
Texas Tech's last victory in Fort Worth came during the 2018 season. Since then, TCU has won three straight games and kept the Saddle Trophy. If Texas Tech wants to change the tide, it must overcome inconsistent play and a high-scoring TCU offense. 

Texas Tech has played three quarterbacks this season due to injuries. Redshirt freshman Behren Morton started the last three games and struggled in a 45-17 loss at Baylor. If Morton does not start against TCU, senior Tyler Shough or sophomore Donovan Smith would get the nod. 

Tori Couch dives into the Red Raider's recent up-and-down performances and the connections between Texas Tech and TCU head coach Sonny Dykes

