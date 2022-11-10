WATCH! Tori’s Thoughts: Postseason Hopes Will Either Survive or Falter on Saturday

The postseason push is here.

Big 12 title game hopes remain alive for both No. 4 TCU (9-0) and No. 18 Texas (6-3) through very different paths. The Horned Frogs also grabbed the No. 4 seed in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. The No. 18 Longhorns are out of the playoffs but are projected to make a New Year’s Six Bowl game.

Of course, these forecasts could change after TCU and Texas face off Saturday night in Austin.

Tori Couch discusses both team’s current postseason paths, opposing players to watch, and a familiar face on the Texas sideline.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.

Visit the Longhorns Country site, another FanNation site, to see what they are saying about the upcoming game with TCU.