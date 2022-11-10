Skip to main content

WATCH! Tori’s Thoughts: Postseason Hopes Will Either Survive or Falter on Saturday

TCU can secure a Big 12 title game spot with a win over Texas.
The postseason push is here.

Big 12 title game hopes remain alive for both No. 4 TCU (9-0) and No. 18 Texas (6-3) through very different paths. The Horned Frogs also grabbed the No. 4 seed in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. The No. 18 Longhorns are out of the playoffs but are projected to make a New Year’s Six Bowl game.

Of course, these forecasts could change after TCU and Texas face off Saturday night in Austin.

Tori Couch discusses both team’s current postseason paths, opposing players to watch, and a familiar face on the Texas sideline. 

