WATCH! Sonny Dykes Meets With the Media On National Signing Day

The TCU head coach inked the Big 12's No. 1 class and highest recruiting ranking in program history.

Nicholas Girimonte

Jul 9, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Sonny Dykes speaks to the media during the Big 12 Media Days at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images / Candice Ward-Imagn Images
TCU Football signed the Big 12's number one class and highest recruiting ranking in program history Wednesday.

It is the 20th ranked recruiting class in the country per 247Sports.

Head coach Sonny Dykes met with the media Wednesday to discuss this class and TCU Football outlook as a whole. Watch below.

Nicholas is a student at TCU majoring in Communication Studies with a minor in Journalism. He's from the Bay Area but now calls New Braunfels, Texas home. There's nothing he likes more than watching TCU sports.

