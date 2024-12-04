WATCH! Sonny Dykes Meets With the Media On National Signing Day
The TCU head coach inked the Big 12's No. 1 class and highest recruiting ranking in program history.
In this story:
TCU Football signed the Big 12's number one class and highest recruiting ranking in program history Wednesday.
It is the 20th ranked recruiting class in the country per 247Sports.
Head coach Sonny Dykes met with the media Wednesday to discuss this class and TCU Football outlook as a whole. Watch below.
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.
Published