    • November 6, 2021
    How To Watch TCU vs. Baylor Football
    Can't be at the game?  Watch or listen to the Frogs take on the Baylor Bears at The Carter in Fort Worth, Texas.
    This will be the first time in 24 seasons the Frogs will play without their Coach, Gary Patterson.  This game will be played with a lot of heart from the players and the TCU fans. The Frogs have won five of the last six games against the Bears with the lone loss in triple overtime in 2019. TCU has a 56-53-7 series lead over Baylor. The Horned Frogs are 27-29-4 at home against the Bears.  In the last look, the Bears were favored at 7.5 points.

    The Bears enter Amon G. Carter Stadium with a record of 7-1 (Big 12: 4-1), ranked 14th in the AP, 13th in the Coaches, and  12th CFP Selection Committee Rankings.

    If you can't make it to The Carter to watch the Frogs, then invite your neighbors over to watch them on tv! Frogs kick-off at 2:30 pm CST. Here's how to watch or listen:

    Game Day Thread: 

    TV: FOX

    Stream: FuboTV

    Radio: WBAP 820 AM, Sirius 98, XM 200 with Brian Estridge, John Denton, Landry Burdine

