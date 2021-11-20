Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    How to Watch TCU vs. Kansas Football
    How to watch or listen to TCU Football
    TCU will honor its seniors and play its final home game against Kansas on Saturday at 3 p.m. Since entering the Big 12 in 2012, TCU is 8-1 versus Kansas. It may look lopsided, but KU has kept many of those games close. The Jayhawks will be making their second trip in a row to Texas. Last week they delivered Texas, another loss in an overtime thriller in Austin.  Can they win back-to-back games in Texas? It's anyone's guess this season.

    Week 12 - Saturday, November 20, 2021, 3:00 p.m. - Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, Texas

    TV: Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 

    Radio: Listen on WBAP 820 AM, Sirius 119, XM 200 with our favorite people Brian Estridge, John Denton, and Landry Burdine

    Fan Forum: Also, follow, in real-time, what the fans are saying about the game on the KillerFrogs' Game Day Thread. 

