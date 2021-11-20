TCU will honor its seniors and play its final home game against Kansas on Saturday at 3 p.m. Since entering the Big 12 in 2012, TCU is 8-1 versus Kansas. It may look lopsided, but KU has kept many of those games close. The Jayhawks will be making their second trip in a row to Texas. Last week they delivered Texas, another loss in an overtime thriller in Austin. Can they win back-to-back games in Texas? It's anyone's guess this season.

Week 12 - Saturday, November 20, 2021, 3:00 p.m. - Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, Texas

TV: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Radio: Listen on WBAP 820 AM, Sirius 119, XM 200 with our favorite people Brian Estridge, John Denton, and Landry Burdine

