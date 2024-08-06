WATCH! TCU Football: Cam Cook and Tymon Mitchell Speak After The Fifth Day Of Fall Camp
Cook and Mitchell, both of whom are expected to play big roles this season, spoke with the media following practices and gave their insight on how camp has gone.
In this story:
Cam Cook, the expected RB1 talked about how well the offensive line has been this camp and how he is ready for a bigger role this season.
Tymon Mitchell, who is in his second season at TCU since transferring from Georgia speaks about the new defense under Andy Avalos and how he feels this season will be.
