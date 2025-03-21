WATCH! TCU Football: JP Richardson, Josh Hoover Talk Big 12 Pro Day
Former TCU wide receiver JP Richardson and current quarterback Josh Hoover participated in pro day.
The Big 12 Conference held its football pro day at The Star in Frisco this week. On Thursday, wide receivers showed off their skills with the 40-yard dash, shuttle/3-cone drill, vertical jump and broad jump. JP Richardson and Dylan Wright participated and caught passes from four quarterbacks, including TCU's Josh Hoover. Hoover is playing for TCU this fall, but helped out as only two draft eligible Big 12 quarterbacks - Houston's Donovan Smith and Oklahoma State's Alan Bowman - participated.
Here are Richardson and Wright's stats from the day:
Event
JP Richardson
Dylan Wright
Shuttle
4.19
4.45
3-Cone
6.84
7.21
40-Yard Dash
4.53
4.8
Broad Jump
10'
9' 5"
Vertical Jump
33"
32"
JP Richardson
Josh Hoover - Part 1
Hoover - Part 2
