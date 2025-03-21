Killer Frogs

WATCH! TCU Football: JP Richardson, Josh Hoover Talk Big 12 Pro Day

Former TCU wide receiver JP Richardson and current quarterback Josh Hoover participated in pro day.

Former TCU wide receiver JP Richardson participated in Big 12 Pro Day with fellow receiver DylanWright. / Brian McLean/KillerFrogs
The Big 12 Conference held its football pro day at The Star in Frisco this week. On Thursday, wide receivers showed off their skills with the 40-yard dash, shuttle/3-cone drill, vertical jump and broad jump. JP Richardson and Dylan Wright participated and caught passes from four quarterbacks, including TCU's Josh Hoover. Hoover is playing for TCU this fall, but helped out as only two draft eligible Big 12 quarterbacks - Houston's Donovan Smith and Oklahoma State's Alan Bowman - participated.

Here are Richardson and Wright's stats from the day:

Event

JP Richardson

Dylan Wright

Shuttle

4.19

4.45

3-Cone

6.84

7.21

40-Yard Dash

4.53

4.8

Broad Jump

10'

9' 5"

Vertical Jump

33"

32"

JP Richardson

Josh Hoover - Part 1

Hoover - Part 2

Tori Couch loves the chaos and beauty associated with college athletics, particularly football and basketball. Tori even experienced it first-hand while working in Division I athletic departments. She has covered college athletics since her days as a TCU student and now writes for different media outlets including RedditCFB. 

