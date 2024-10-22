WATCH! TCU versus Utah - Post Game Show
KillerFrogs writer Mac Walters was in Salt Lake City for the TCU/Utah game and provides hist postgame reaction and analysis.
In this story:
This week Mac Walters talks about TCU's win over Utah and how the team performed. TCU won the game 13-7 in Salt Lake City.
Mac talks about how the defense improved after the bye week. The defense had four sacks, with Devean Deal having two. The offense had a field goal blocked, which got the fans into the game and made it harder for TCU to play. TCU wide receiver Savion Williams had seventy-two rushing yards and twenty-seven receiving yards.
