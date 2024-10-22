WATCH! TCU versus Utah - Post Game Show

Killer Frogs

KillerFrogs writer Mac Walters was in Salt Lake City for the TCU/Utah game and provides hist postgame reaction and analysis.

Mac Walters

Oct 19, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Josh Hoover (10) takes pictures with fans after a game against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Josh Hoover (10) takes pictures with fans after a game against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images
This week Mac Walters talks about TCU's win over Utah and how the team performed. TCU won the game 13-7 in Salt Lake City.

Mac talks about how the defense improved after the bye week. The defense had four sacks, with Devean Deal having two. The offense had a field goal blocked, which got the fans into the game and made it harder for TCU to play. TCU wide receiver Savion Williams had seventy-two rushing yards and twenty-seven receiving yards.

Mac is currently a student at TCU studying both Journalism and Finance. He is from Jacksonville, Florida, and attended The Bolles School, where he wrestled and ran track. He grew up a Georgia football, Falcons, and Braves fan but now has focused his attention on TCU sports.

