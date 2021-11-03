Football: Week 10 Big 12 Matchups and Predictions

Off the back of the first College Football Playoff Rankings, two ranked Big 12 teams are in action. What does each Big 12 matchup look like for Week 10 and who do we think wins each game? Get predictions for each game this week.

Teams on bye include Oklahoma and Texas Tech.

Kansas State (5-3, 2-3) at Kansas (1-7, 0-5)

This game hasn't been much of a rivalry over the past decade-plus, with the Kansas State Wildcats winning each of the last 12 matchups against Kansas. Going back to 1993, Kansas State has a 25-4 record against Kansas. The past two seasons, K-State won by point margins of 28 and 44.

While the past isn't always indicative of the future, we're not overthinking this one.

The pick: Kansas State

#12 Baylor (7-1, 4-1) at TCU (3-5, 1-4)

You can find more on this pick later this week from our team, but Baylor is one of the most effective rushing teams in the nation. Their 5.5 yards per carry is ninth overall and they run the ball with the 23rd-most frequency in the nation (58.7% of plays). Conversely, TCU is allowing 5.7 yards per carry, 120th in the country.

The Bears are in the hunt for not only the Big 12 title, but a Playoff berth as well. A statement needs to be made, and TCU under interim Jerry Kill are in the way.

The pick: Baylor

#11 Oklahoma State (7-1, 4-1) at West Virginia (4-4, 2-3)

The Mountaineers have played some good football over their last two games, picking up two straight conference wins over TCU and Iowa State. So far this year, they've done just enough in wins and just not enough in losses. Oklahoma State fields the conference's best defense, allowing just 2.9 yards per rush on the year (seventh).

WVU lacks a go-to playmaker that takes the top off defenses and Oklahoma State should be able to suffocate them on defense.

The pick: Oklahoma State

Texas (4-4, 2-3) at Iowa State (5-3, 3-2)

Of all the Big 12 matchups this week, this is the one to keep an eye on. The Longhorns have lost three straight games (all of which game to top-12 opponents) while Iowa State was just booted from the Top 25 after a loss to West Virginia. Iowa State fields a solid run defense, allowing just 3.2 yards per carry.

The key to this game for Texas is opening up Bijan Robinson. In wins this season, Robinson averages 6.7 yards per carry versus 5.0 in losses.

The pick: Iowa State

