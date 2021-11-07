Week 10 Results: Texas Loses 4th Straight

Just when we thought the Horned Frogs were done, they came back with an emotional win over a ranked team. Texas loses its fourth straight conference game to now be under 0.500 for the first time this season. Oklahoma State wins in Morgantown, setting up a Bedlam game in three weeks with huge implications. Oklahoma, though, must travel to Waco first.

Elsewhere in the nation, two of the Top 10 undefeated teams - Michigan State and Wake Forest - both had their first loss. Three other Top 10 teams – Cincinnati, Ohio State, and Oregon - won, but in close games that could impact the College Football Playoffs rankings this week.

Here’s how each Big 12 team fared plus some of the Top 25 results:

Big 12 Conference Games

Kansas (1-8, 0-6 in Big 12) vs Kansas State (6-3, 3-3 in Big 12)

Kansas State wins 35-10

Kansas State has now won three straight and is bowl eligible. Deuce Vaughn had a career-high 162 yards rushing. Skylar Thompson threw 19-24 for 244 yards and one touchdown. KSU was up 21-3 at the half, and it did not get better after that for Kansas. Good news for KU is that basketball begins this week.

TCU (4-5, 2-4 in Big 12) vs #12 Baylor (7-2, 4-2 in Big 12)

TCU wins 30-28

In the first game in the post-Patterson era, the Horned Frogs played with emotion and intent on both sides of the ball. Chandler Morris, in his first collegiate career start, threw an impressive 29-41 for 461 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for another 70 yards plus a touchdown. The Frogs had 562 total yards of offense compared to 393 from Baylor.

TCU fans storm the field after upsetting #12 Baylor.

West Virginia (4-5, 2-5 in Big 12) vs #11 Oklahoma State (8-1, 5-1 in Big 12)

Oklahoma State wins 24-3

After winning two straight, the Mountaineers stumbled at home against a ranked Cowboys team. OSU’s defense has been very solid all season and was dominant against West Virginia. The Cowboys had eight sacks in the game and held the WVU offense out of the end zone. Linebacker Devin Harper and defensive end Brock Martin had two sacks apiece. Linebacker Malcomb Rodriguez made nine tackles, bringing his season total to 87, which leads the Big 12.

Iowa State (6-3, 4-2 in Big 12) vs Texas (4-5, 2-4 in Big 12)

Iowa State wins 30-7

Make it four straight losses for the Longhorns. After starting the season 4-1, Texas is now below 0.500 for the first time this season. Bijan Robinson was held to under 100 yards, rushing for 90 yards on 18 carries. Meanwhile, Brock Purdy threw 27-38 for 252 yards and Breece Hall rushed for 136 yards on 19 carries.

#8 Oklahoma (9-0, 6-0 in Big 12) and Texas Tech (5-4, 2-4 in Big 12)

Bye week

Noteworthy Top 25 Games:

Purdue (6-3) vs #3 Michigan State (8-1)

Purdue wins 40-29

The Boilermakers once again this season played the role of spoiler. Purdue was the first to score and were never behind the rest of the game. They had 594 total yards of offense compared to MSU’s 458.

#6 Cincinnati (9-0) vs Tulsa (3-6)

Cincinnati wins 28-20

The Bearcats were not happy when the initial College Football Playoffs rankings were released last week. They then hosted, for the first time ever, ESPN’s College GameDay. The crowd was excited, and the team was ready to make a statement. However, they will not be winning any style points this week. Cincinnati had to hold off Tulsa. With under a minute to play, Tulsa had 4th and goal at the one-yard line. Steven Anderson rushed up the middle and fumbled the ball as he reached the goal line. Had he not fumbled, Cinderella’s season may have come to an end.

North Carolina (5-4) vs #9 Wake Forest (8-1)

North Carolina wins 58-55

Wake Forest came into the game ranked in the Top 10, undefeated, and confident they would represent the ACC in the CFP. Lack of defense has been an issue with Wake Forest all season. They started the fourth quarter with a 14-point lead. North Carolina went ahead by three points with just over two minutes to play. Each team would find the endzone one more time in the remaining two minutes.

#14 Texas A&M (7-2) vs #13 Auburn (6-3)

Texas A&M wins 20-3

This was a game that could determine control of the SEC West. This was a defensive game. The only touchdown of the game came on a scoop-and-score in the fourth quarter. Five total field goals between both teams were the only other points allowed.

Other Top 25 games of note:

- #4 Oregon held off Washington to win 26-16

- #5 Ohio State held off Nebraska to win 26-17

- #17 Mississippi State lost to Arkansas 31-28

- #18 Kentucky lost to Tennessee 45-42

- #20 Minnesota lost to Illinois 14-6

- #23 Fresno State lost to Boise State 40-14

