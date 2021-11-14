Week 11 Results: Chaos Reigns in the Big 12

Week 11 in the Big 12 had three games that came down to the end, and each had unexpected results. Add in some upsets among other ranked teams, and chaos is prevalent as the end of the season nears.

Baylor gave Oklahoma their first loss of the season and ended the game in typical Baylor classless fashion. Tech kicked a 62-yard field goal as time expired to upset Iowa State. Oklahoma State completely dominated the Horned Frogs. However, in the biggest shock of the day, Texas proved they are not back. Kansas led most of the game. Texas tied it late in the game and sent it to overtime. Kansas went for two and won the game.

Here is how each Big 12 teams fared plus some of the Top 25 results:

Big 12 Conference Games

Kansas State (7-3, 4-3 in Big 12) vs West Virginia (4-6, 2-5 in Big 12)

Kansas State wins 34-17

With all the excitement in the other conference games, this one may not have even been noticed. K—State scored first and held the lead throughout, but WVU tried to come back. The Mountaineers were down 24-3 in the third and cut the deficit to only seven early in the fourth after converting three of four attempts on 4th down. KSU pulled away in the fourth to win by 10.

#13 Baylor (8-2, 5-2 in Big 12) vs #8 Oklahoma (9-1, 6-1 in Big 12)

Baylor wins 27-14

Perhaps the College Football Playoffs Selection Committee was right all along and knew that Oklahoma was vulnerable. The game started off with both teams intercepting the other and both missing field goals. Soon, though, it was obvious Baylor was determined to shake off the loss the week before while making a post-season statement. Oklahoma found themselves back in a quarterback controversy and had Spencer Rattler replace Caleb Williams late in the third quarter. Controversy came at the end of the game. Baylor took two knees and called a timeout with 0:03 left. However, the clock mistakenly went to 0:00 and Bears fans stormed the field. After clearing the field, Baylor came back and kicked a field goal, thinking about point differentials in possible Big 12 tiebreaker situations.

Texas Tech (6-4, 3-4 in Big 12) vs Iowa State (6-4, 4-3 in Big 12)

Texas Tech wins 41-38

Iowa State started the season with high hopes. Like several teams in the league, the season has not gone as planned. However, a win in Lubbock and some other crazy things in the league kept them alive for a berth in the title game. Texas Tech was not on board with this plan. The Red Raiders has a 17-point lead at halftime. Early in the fourth, ISU had cut the lead to only three points. Then it was a game of cat and mouse, with Tech scoring, Iowa State scoring and then finally tying the game with just over a minute to play. Everyone assumed this game was going to overtime. Tech, though, decided to attempt something not seen this year in all of FBS – a 62-yard field goal. As time expired, the football sailed right through the middle of the uprights, giving Tech the win.

#10 Oklahoma State (9-1, 6-1 in Big 12) vs TCU (4-6, 2-5 in Big 12)

Oklahoma State wins 63-17

Frogs fans had hope early after the defense recovered a fumble on OSU’s first possession. Then later in the first, TCU was only down 7-3 and thought there was a chance. That chance did not last long. The game was over not long after that. The Cowboys went to the locker room at half with a 28-3 lead. And the touchdowns just kept coming. It was 49-3 in the 4th when TCU finally found the endzone after third string quarterback Sam Jackson came into the game. Minutes later, the defense found the endzone with a scoop and score. OSU will host Bedlam in two weeks in a game that will have huge conference and post-season implications.

Texas (4-6, 2-5 in Big 12) vs Kansas (2-8, 1-6 in Big 12

Kansas wins 57-56

Read that again. Yes. Kansas wins. Hell truly froze over and the Texas season is officially toast. Kansas was up big at half, 35-14, then fought the entire second half to keep the lead. Texas kept chipping away and with 0:30 left tied the game to send it to overtime. Texas gets the ball first in OT and makes the touchdown. Kansas gets the ball, but due to a UT penalty, gets to start at the 12.5-yard line instead of the 25. After making the first down at the two, Kansas then scored the touchdown. Instead of kicking the extra point and going to the second overtime, the Jayhawks decide to go for the 2-point conversion. Yes, they made it as a stunned crowd at DKR Stadium all displayed their best surrender cobras.

Noteworthy Top 25 Games:

#4 Ohio State (9-1) vs #19 Purdue (6-4)

Ohio State wins 59-31

Penn State (6-4) vs #6 Michigan (9-1)

Michigan wins 21-17

#12 Wake Forest (9-1) vs NC State (7-3)

Wake Forest wins 45-42

#15 Ole Miss (8-2) vs #11 Texas A&M (7-3)

Ole Miss wins 29-19

#17 Auburn (6-4) vs Mississippi State (6-4)

Mississippi State wins 43-34

Georgia, Cincinnati, and UTSA are now the only undefeated teams in all of FBS.

