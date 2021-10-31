Week 9 Results: Three Big 12 Schools Vie for Championship Berth

Put a fork in the Horned Frogs as their season is done. Can they even beat Kansas? TCU had another pathetic performance losing five of their last six games. Texas is not back, after another loss, this time to Baylor. The Longhorns become only the third team in the last five years to lose three straight after having a lead in the fourth quarter. And West Virginia makes it two in a row as they upset Iowa State in Morgantown.

Elsewhere in the nation, the four top teams in the Big 10 East started their round robin elimination of each other. In the instate rival game, #8 Michigan State held on to beat #6 Michigan. Jim Harbaugh continues to struggle against ranked teams on the road. And in the nightcap, Penn State and Ohio State played an exciting one from The Horseshoe.

Here’s how each Big 12 teams fared plus some of the Top 25 results:

Big 12 Conference Games

#16 Baylor (7-1, 4-1 in Big 12) vs Texas (4-4, 2-3 in Big 12)

Baylor wins 31-24

Trouble is brewing in Austin. The Longhorns are not back and have now lost to the three top teams in the Big 12 in back-to-back-to-back weeks. Once again, the Longhorns took a lead into the fourth quarter only to watch it disappear. Texas was held to only 102 total rushing yards, and Bijan Robinson was held to a season-low 43 rushing yards on 17 carries. Texas must win two of its remaining four games to become bowl eligible. Baylor’s quarterback Gerry Bohanon threw 18-31 for 222 yards. He threw two interceptions and no touchdowns. He also picked up 27 yards and a touchdown rushing.

West Virginia (4-4, 2-3 in Big 12) vs #22 Iowa State (5-3, 3-2 in Big 12)

West Virginia wins 38-31

Last week, Iowa State stunned the conference and college football as they gave Oklahoma State their first loss. This week, they traveled to Morgantown. West Virginia makes it two straight after beating TCU last week. The Mountaineers, whose season was on the brink earlier this month, now need just two wins in their last four to become bowl eligible. They do travel to Kansas to wrap up the season, so that should be one of the wins. Iowa State has not lived up to their preseason hype after their successful 2020 season.

Kansas State (5-3, 2-3 in Big 12) vs TCU (3-5, 1-4 in Big 12)

Kansas State wins 31-12

It is official. Gary Patterson, and his entire staff, are now on the hot seat. He complained last week that the offense needed to score more than 10 points to be able to win. Once again, the offense only scored 10 points (technically 8), however, the only touchdown did not occur until the last minute of the game. The Horned Frogs entered the game perfect in the Red Zone for the season. This week, the Frogs had first down, inside the 5-yard, line three times and only scored three points in those three possessions. At least the defense got on the board, forcing a safety after K-State took over inside the 1-yard line on one of those possessions. Deuce Vaughn, Skylar Thompson, and Felix Anudike-Uzomah all just proved too much for the Horned Frogs.

#4 Oklahoma (9-0, 6-0 in Big 12) vs Texas Tech (5-4, 2-4 in Big 12)

Oklahoma wins 52-21

Forget about last week when the Sooners almost stumbled at Kansas. This week, it was not even close. Caleb Williams had a spectacular day throwing 23-30 for 402 yards and six touchdowns. His QB rating in the game was 255.2. Spencer Rattler made an appearance and went 5-5 for 67 yards and another touchdown. Texas Tech turned the ball over three times. The Red Raiders continue to hunt for that elusive sixth win to make them bowl eligible.

#15 Oklahoma State (7-1, 4-1 in Big 12) vs Kansas (1-7, 0-5 in Big 12)

Oklahoma State wins 55-3

It was homecoming in Stillwater. And the Pokes were ready to put on a show. After falling last week in a close game versus Iowa State, the Cowboys were full throttle this week. The Cowboys were up 17-0 after the first and never looked back. The halftime lead was 38-0. Kansas finally got on the board late in the third quarter. The only thing Kansas can look forward to in the weeks ahead is a game on November 20 in Fort Worth. Who knows who can win that game?

Noteworthy Top 25 Games:

#5 Ohio State (7-1) vs #20 Penn State (5-3)

Ohio State wins 33-24

Penn State tried to hold on and make this game close. But Ohio State prevailed, giving Penn State their third loss of the season, and basically eliminating them from contention for the Big 10 Championship game.

#8 Michigan State (8-0) vs #6 Michigan (7-1)

Michigan State wins 37-33

In the Battle for the Paul Bunyan Trophy, this game had it all – big plays, deep balls, key turnovers, and a back-and-forth game. In the end, it was all Sparty, knocking off their in-state rival. Jim Harbaugh continues to have challenges beating the ranked teams on the road. The Big 10 East is now to the point where the round-robin of playing each other will have impacts on the conference and in the CFP. Both teams must still play Ohio State and Penn State. More to come out of this division.

Wisconsin (5-3) vs #9 Iowa (6-2)

Wisconsin wins 27-7

Meanwhile, in the other Big 10 division, Minnesota now holds the lead with Iowa, Wisconsin, and Purdue all in the hunt for the Championship game. Wisconsin shut out the Hawkeyes in the first half, taking a 20-0 nothing lead to the locker room. Neither team went over 300 total yards, and Iowa was held to only 156.

#18 Auburn (6-2) vs #10 Ole Miss (6-2)

Auburn wins 31-20

Another Top 10 goes down. Auburn beat Arkansas on the road two weeks ago and now beats another ranked team. Bo Nix through 22-30 for 276 yards and a touchdown while Tank Bigsby rushed for 140 yards on 23 carries.

Other Top 25 games of note:

- #12 Kentucky lost to Mississippi State 31-17

- #17 Pittsburgh lost to Miami (FL) 38-34

- #19 SMU suffers their first loss of the season to Houston 44-37

- #21 SDSU suffers their first loss of the season to Fresno State, 30-20

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news!