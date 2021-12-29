Skip to main content
    December 29, 2021
    Watch Big 12 Football NOW! West Virginia vs. Minnesota
    Publish date:

    Watch Big 12 Football NOW! West Virginia vs. Minnesota

    The Mountaineers take on the Gophers at 9:15 p.m. CT tonight in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix.
    Author:

    Photo: © Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

    The Mountaineers take on the Gophers at 9:15 p.m. CT tonight in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix.

    College Football Season is far from over. Seven of the Big 12 teams are playing in bowl games this week. West Virginia versus Minnesota in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl is tonight on ESPN. [FuboTV]

    Minnesota is currently a 5.5 favorite in the game. The over/under is at 44.5

    Read KillerFrogs' Guaranteed Rate Bowl Preview - West Virginia vs. Minnesota 

    Oct 2, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; The West Virginia Mountaineers mascot leads the team into the stadium prior to their game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
