What's Next For TCU Football: A Look Into Next Season
Despite what critics, fans, and sports analysts say, Sonny Dykes and TCU Football had a solid bounce-back season after going 5-7 the previous year. Things didn't always go the Horned Frogs' way, but they did an excellent job adapting and working with the squad they had to become better every week.
Kendall Briles was very creative this season, using the offense in unique ways. One example is Savion WIlliams and using him in the rushing attack more. New defensive coordinator Andy Avalos also did a solid job, especially considering all of the injuries the defensive line faced. TCU will retain some key players and lose some graduating seniors who had a huge impact, such as Jack Bech and Savion Williams. However, Sonny Dykes and his recruiting staff have an excellent job recruiting and hoping on the transfer portal early. They will look to return towards the top of the Big 12 next season.
Here's a potential look at what's in store for TCU Football and what they will need to do to get back to the top.
What TCU Will Need To Do
Fill The Shoes of TCU's Star Receiving Core:
Filling the shoes of Williams and Bech will be no small task for TCU. Williams was not only a key contributor in the passing game but also played a crucial role in the Frogs’ rushing attack. Meanwhile, Bech arguably delivered one of the most impressive seasons by a TCU receiver since the days of Josh Doctson.
The Frogs have the opportunity to retain J.P. Richardson for a fifth year, which would be a significant boost. However, if Richardson chooses to move on or declare for the NFL Draft, TCU will face the challenge of replacing three of its top receivers. Fortunately, the emergence of Eric McAlister as a star this season gives TCU an excellent piece to build around. The Horned Frogs also have a talented group of returning players, including Jordyn Bailey, Blake Nowell, Braylon James, and Dozie Ezukanma.
Additionally, the arrival of former Houston Cougar standout Joseph Manjack IV will add even more depth and experience to the unit. With quarterback Josh Hoover leading the offense, TCU will have a fresh mix of faces in the receiving room. Despite the changes, the deep potential and talent on the roster should ensure the team remains competitive. As always, TCU will look for the next man to step up and make an impact.
Find a Primary Running Back:
TCU faces a significant challenge heading into next season as they prepare to lose their top two rushers, Williams and Cam Cook. However, the Horned Frogs do have returning depth, which includes Jeremy Payne and Nate Palmer. Payne has already shown flashes of brilliance, offering plenty of optimism for the future.
In addition, TCU is actively pursuing UTSA standout Kevorian Barnes to boost their backfield. Securing Barnes would solidify the depth chart and add a proven playmaker to the mix. Regardless of the personnel, the Frogs will need someone to step up and take on the role of lead back. Improving the rushing attack will be crucial for TCU to achieve more success next season. With the right combination of development and contributions from both returning players and potential additions, the Frogs have the opportunity to establish a more balanced and effective ground game.
Add Depth To Offensive and Defensive Lines:
Arguably, the most critical area for the Horned Frogs to address before next season is improving both sides of the line. The offensive line delivered a mixed performance last season, doing an ok job of protecting quarterback Josh Hoover but struggling to create consistent running lanes for the backfield. The unit has already seen some departures through the transfer portal, but TCU has been proactive in recruiting and adding reinforcements. Head coach Sonny Dykes will need to prioritize building chemistry within the line to ensure Hoover has the protection he needs.
On the defensive side, injuries plagued the line throughout last season, hampering the unit's effectiveness. A return to health will be key, but the Frogs have also boosted their front with the addition of standout defensive lineman Ansel Din-Mbuh. His presence should make an immediate impact on slowing down opposing offenses and providing a stronger push up front. If TCU can improve on both sides of the trenches, they’ll take a significant step forward in their quest to surpass last season’s performance.
Land More Players From Portal:
Sonny Dykes and his staff have done an outstanding job of aggressively utilizing the transfer portal, even before the season's end. Maintaining this approach will be crucial as the Horned Frogs look to fill key gaps on their roster. While TCU already has a strong foundation in place, adding experienced players with senior leadership will be pivotal. Veteran presence not only elevates the team’s performance but also provides valuable mentorship for their promising recruiting class. The Frogs have done well in retaining most of their current roster, minimizing losses to the portal. This stability gives them a solid base to build upon for this next season.
What Could Happen Next Season
Josh Hoover Wins Heisman:
While it might be a hot take, it’s not as far-fetched as it seems. With players like Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel, Cam Ward, Travis Hunter, and Ashton Jeanty set to graduate, a new wave of talent will emerge in the Heisman conversation. Josh Hoover had an excellent season, and if he can replicate his stats, cut down on turnovers, and lead TCU to a few more wins, he could be a serious contender. If that happens, he’ll likely be competing with elite talent like Cade Klubnik, Arch Manning, and DJ Lagway. While much remains to be seen, Hoover now has the experience and will look to further cement his place in college football.
TCU Makes It Back To The Playoffs:
This might be another hot take, but it shouldn’t be overlooked, especially with the new 12-team playoff format. The Horned Frogs were realistically one loss away from competing for a playoff spot. If TCU can have a more balanced season and pick up a few additional wins, they’ll position themselves with a strong chance to make it.
Another Middle-of-the-Road Season:
While it’s not the hope, there’s always the possibility the Frogs could finish 6-6, 7-5, or 8-4 again. Without the right pieces to complete their depth chart or players who fit TCU’s culture, they risk stagnating or regressing. To avoid this, the Frogs must focus on progress and unity, rallying to reclaim their place in contention where they know they belong.
TCU Wins The Big 12:
This feels like the most realistic goal and possibility for the Horned Frogs. While next season’s schedule will be slightly tougher, it still includes winnable games that should favor TCU. If the Frogs can capitalize early and maintain consistency throughout the season, they have a strong chance of competing for the Big 12 title.
TCU Portal Update:
Additions: WR Joseph Manjack IV, OT Rasheed Jackson, DL Ansel Din-Mbuh, S Kylin Jackson
Loses: RB Cam Cook, RB Dominique Johnson, WR JoJo Earle, IOL James Brockermeyer, OT Marcus Williams, LB Shad Banks Jr., LB Terrence Cooks Jr., S Richard Toney Jr.
TCU Recruiting Class Update:
Earlier this month, on National Signing Day, TCU secured commitments from 29 talented players. This class marks a historic milestone, ranking No. 1 in the Big 12 for the first time and reaching a program-best No. 20 nationally, according to 247Sports. The Horned Frogs’ recruiting success is heavily rooted in Texas, with 25 of the 29 signees coming directly from the Lone Star State. Additionally, 20 of these new players will enroll early and join the team this spring, providing them with a head start on acclimating to college life and TCU's system.
For a complete recap of the signing class, click here.
