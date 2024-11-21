Killer Frogs

Which Big 12 Football Games Should You Watch: Week Twelve

With two weeks left in the season, which conference games demand your attention the most?

JD Andress

Nov 16, 2024; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Avery Johnson (2) hands off to running back DJ Giddens (31) against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the fourth quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images / Scott Sewell-Imagn Images
As the season finally nears an end, the conference standings are nearing their final resting place, so which game deserves your attention the most this upcoming weekend?

1. #14 BYU at #21 Arizona State

If you had told people before the season that these two teams would be playing for a spot in Arlington, you would have been called crazy, yet here we are.

2. #16 Colorado at Kansas

The Buffs are firing on all cylinders right now, and the Jayhawks are playing their best string of football this season, so this could be a sneaky good game.

3. UCF at West Virginia

Both teams have not met their season expectations and find themselves still fighting for a bowl game. This means both teams will give their best shot at one another in this one. Expect this game to come down to the wire.

4. Texas Tech at Oklahoma State

Nothing is scarier than a desperate Mike Gundy and when fans believe in the Red Raiders, yet both are happening this weekend.

5. #22 Iowa State at Utah

The Cyclones still want to compete for a conference championship, and the Utes are trying to reach a bowl game after one of their best offensive showings this past weekend.

6. Cincinnati at Kansas State

The Wildcats find themselves unranked for the first time this season, and the Bearcats are still one win away from a bowl game. This game could be a lot closer than Vegas predicts it to be.

7. Arizona at TCU

TCU has found its stride on offense, and the Wildcats performed well this past weekend. It tells me this game could be an old-fashioned Big 12 shootout.

8. Baylor at Houston

Dave Aranda has turned the season around for the Bears, and it looks like Houston has reverted to their first half of the season. Expect this one to be a blowout.

