Which Big 12 Games Should You Watch: Week 11
Multiple teams have a shot to play in Arlington especially after fans saw Iowa State and Kansas State lose last weekend. Resulting more games for week 11 just got a lot more interesting, but which games deserves your attention the most?
1. #20 Colorado at Texas Tech
After losing two straight, the Red Raiders shocked the conference and upset Iowa State this past weekend. Can they pull off another upset against a ranked Buffs team that is firing on all cylinders?
2. West Virginia at Cincinnati
The Bearcats continue to be impressive this season and now face a Mountaineers team that, while they lack an identity, is still a tough team to beat.
3. UCF at Arizona State
This game is rated high not because it has significant conference implications but because it should be an excellent watch for neutral fans. These two teams should provide a close game with a lot of big-play ability.
4. Oklahoma State at TCU
Like the game above, besides the fact that the Cowboys are still searching for their first conference win, neither team has been able to blow anyone out or get blown out by an opponent, so this should be a closer game than the line indicates.
5. #9 BYU at Utah
The Holy War. It's a storied rivalry that will be displayed as conference opponents this year. However, the only Holy thing about this game will be the Holy Water fans need to for their eyes after watching this sloppy game. This will be a low-scoring affair and a lot of punting.
6. #17 Iowa State at Kansas
It's a non-campus game, a Kansas team fighting for bowl eligibility status, and a Cyclones team that just lost their perfect season. This game could get ugly, and it could get ugly fast.
