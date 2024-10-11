Which Big 12 Games Should You Watch: Week Seven
With six teams on bye this weekend, the slate is limited but packed with fantastic games for Big 12 fans to watch. Let's rank them to see which you should pay attention to the most.
1. #18 Kansas State at Colorado
Colorado has lived up to the hype thus far this season, and Kansas State has rebounded nicely after losing to BYU. The winner of this game will be in the driver's seat for a spot in Arlington come December.
2. #14 BYU vs Arizona
Is BYU legit? Can Arizona keep it together for more than one week? These are important questions that will be answered after this game.
3. #11 Iowa State vs West Virginia
The Cyclones are currently the highest-ranked team in the conference, and for good reason: they've been the most consistent of the group. Winning in Morgantown is tough, and this group of Mountaineers has played a tough schedule.
4. #16 Utah at Arizona State
With the news of Cam Rising returning, will be worth seeing how the offense looks again with him at the helm.
5. Cincinnati at UCF
Both teams are still trying to determine their strengths, and the loser of this one could potentially miss finishing in the top half of the conference.
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.