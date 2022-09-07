Cam Norrie Loses Fourth Round In US Open

Cam Norrie’s magical summer on the professional tennis tour ended Monday afternoon. After making it to the semifinals at Wimbledon earlier this summer, the former Horned Frog looked to continue his impressive run at the next Grand Slam event – the US Open in New York.

Norrie, currently ranked No. 9 in the world, lost his fourth-round match in straight sets 4-6, 4-6, 4-6 to Andrey Rublev. It was a match interrupted twice by rain, despite playing in Armstrong Stadium, which has a retractable roof that remained open. And Norrie had several unforced errors in the losing battle. He was the last British player still playing. No Brit had made the US Open quarterfinals since Andy Murray did it in 2016.

"I felt like I started the match very well, very relaxed and playing good, serving well," Norrie said after the match. "Yeah, I felt maybe a little bit too relaxed and too low energy. I don't know why. I felt like Andrey gave me really nothing, and he was very solid. All credit to him.”

Norrie had won nine straight sets through the first three rounds of the US Open to advance to Monday’s fourth round. Here is how he did each round:

Cam Norrie’s 2022 US Open

First Round – Defeated Benoit Paire (France, ranked No. 173) – 6-0, 7-6 (7-1), 6-0

Second Round – Defeated Joao Sousa (Portugal, ranked No. 59) – 6-4, 6-4, 7-6 (7-4)

Third Round – Defeated Holger Rune (Denmark, ranked No. 33) – 7-5, 6-4, 6-1

Fourth Round – Lost to Andrey Rublev (Russia, ranked No. 11) – 4-6, 4-6, 4-6

Norrie at TCU

Norrie played for three years at TCU (2015-2017). In his junior year (2017), he became the first player in program history to finish the season ranked No. 1 in the ITA Singles poll. He also set the TCU season singles winning percentage at .955 after going 21-1 at the No. 1 position that year.

Cam Norrie in the 2018 NCAA Championships Fort Worth Star-Telegram

