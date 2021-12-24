Skip to main content
    December 24, 2021
    Frogs in the Pros: NFL Week 16 Action
    Catch your Pro Horned Frogs in Sunday action this week. TCU has four active first-round selections playing significant time on NFL rosters and 22 total players on NFL rosters.
    © Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

    16 TCU Horned Frogs are on NFL rosters as of Week 16, with six of them making significant contributions to their teams. Here is where you can see each of your Pro Frogs this coming week, along with last week’s performances.

    Note: Jason Verrett (49ers), Marcus Cannon (Texans), and Sewo Olonilua (Cowboys) are on injured reserve, but play a significant role for their teams when active.

    Jerry Hughes, EDGE, Buffalo Bills– Against Carolina, Hughes recorded three tackles, three QB pressures, and batted a ball down at the line of scrimmage. The Bills face the New England Patriots in a winner-take-all game Sunday for the AFC East title.

    Andy Dalton, QB, Chicago Bears– The Chicago Bears visit the Seattle Seahawks in Week 16.

    Halapoulivaati Vaitai, OT, Detroit Lions– Vaitai played all 65 offensive snaps for the Lions in their big upset win over the Cardinals. This week, the Lions travel to Atlanta to play the Falcons.

    Ross Blacklock, IDL, Houston Texans– Blacklock recorded three QB pressures last week against the Jaguars. This week, the Texans face the Los Angeles Chargers.

    Trevon Moehrig, SAF, Las Vegas Raiders– Moehrig recorded four tackles and didn't allow a reception in the Raiders' win over the Browns. Las Vegas hosts the Denver Broncos this Sunday.

    Jalen Reagor, WR, Philadelphia Eagles– Reagor pulled in three receptions for 57 yards, including a 34-yard reception, against Washington last week. This week, the Eagles play the New York Giants in Week 16.

    Other Horned Frogs on active NFL rosters include:

    • Lucas Niang, OT, Kansas City Chiefs– Play the Pittsburgh Steelers
    • Matt Pryor, OT, Indianapolis Colts– Play the Arizona Cardinals
    • Joseph Noteboom, OT, Los Angeles Rams– Play the Minnesota Vikings
    • Ar’Darius Washington, SAF, Baltimore Ravens– Play the Cincinnati Bengals
    • Vernon Scott, CB, Green Bay Packers– Play the Cleveland Browns
    • Ty Summers, LB, Green Bay Packers– Play the Cleveland Browns
    • Garret Wallow, LB, Houston Texans– Play the Los Angeles Chargers
    • Travin Howard, LB, Los Angeles Rams– Play the Minnesota Vikings
    • Ben Banogu, EDGE, Indianapolis Colts– Play the Arizona Cardinals
    • LJ Collier, EDGE, Seattle Seahawks– Play the Chicago Bears

    Aviante Collins (Cowboys), Austin Schlottmann (Broncos), and Innis Gaines (Packers) are all currently signed to NFL practice squads.

