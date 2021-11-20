Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    Frogs in the NFL: Week 11 Action
    Catch your Pro Horned Frogs in Sunday action this week. TCU has four active first-round selections playing significant time on NFL rosters and 22 total players on NFL rosters.
    © Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

    16 TCU Horned Frogs are on NFL rosters as of Week 11, with five of them making significant contributions to their teams. Here is where you can see each of your Pro Frogs this coming week, along with last week’s performances.

    Note: Jason Verrett (49ers), Marcus Cannon (Texans), and Sewo Olonilua (Cowboys) are on injured reserve, but play a significant role for their teams when active.

    Jerry Hughes, EDGE, Buffalo Bills– Hughes played on 40% of the Bills’ defensive snaps in a Week 10 win over the Jaguars. The Buffalo Bills host the Indianapolis Colts this Sunday.

    Andy Dalton, QB, Chicago Bears– The Chicago Bears host the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11.

    Halapoulivaati Vaitai, OT, Detroit Lions– Vaitai played all 71 snaps for the Lions against the Steelers in Week 10. Detroit travels to play the Cleveland Browns in Week 11.

    Ross Blacklock, IDL, Houston Texans– The Texans were on bye in Week 10 and face the Tennessee Titans in Week 11.

    Trevon Moehrig, SAF, Las Vegas Raiders– Moehrig recorded four tackles on 76 snaps in Week 10 against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Raiders play the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 11.

    Jalen Reagor, WR, Philadelphia Eagles– Reagor recorded one reception for 12 yards in Week 10 against the Denver Broncos. The Eagles face the New Orleans Saints in Week 11.

    Other Horned Frogs on active NFL rosters include:

    • Lucas Niang, OT, Kansas City Chiefs– Play the Dallas Cowboys
    • Matt Pryor, OT, Indianapolis Colts– Play the Buffalo Bills
    • Joseph Noteboom, OT, Los Angeles Rams– On bye this week
    • Ar’Darius Washington, SAF, Baltimore Ravens– Play the Chicgao Bears
    • Vernon Scott, CB, Green Bay Packers– Play the Minnesota Vikings
    • Ty Summers, LB, Green Bay Packers– Play the Minnesota Vikings
    • Garret Wallow, LB, Houston Texans– Play the Tennessee Titans
    • Travin Howard, LB, Los Angeles Rams– On bye
    • Ben Banogu, EDGE, Indianapolis Colts– Play the Buffalo Bills
    • LJ Collier, EDGE, Seattle Seahawks– Play the Arizona Cardinals

    Aviante Collins (Cowboys), Austin Schlottmann (Broncos), and Innis Gaines (Packers) are all currently signed to NFL practice squads.

