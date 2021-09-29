Frogs in the NFL: Week 3

TCU Horned Frogs in the big leagues did not have much of an impact in Week 3 of NFL play. Many of the Frogs in the Pros are injured and out a few games or are on the injured reserve list and out for the season. Those that did see action, many did not have any statistics of note.
Here is a full recap of how all the former TCU Horned Frogs did in Week 3 of the NFL season this week:
Arizona Cardinals
(31-19 W at Jacksonville Jaguars)
· WR Josh Doctson – On the practice squad
Baltimore Ravens
(19-17 W at Detroit Lions)
· FS Ar’Darius Washington – In his rookie season and is third on the depth chart
Buffalo Bills
(43-10 W vs the Washington Football Team)
· DE Jerry Hughes – No tackles
Chicago Bears
(26-6 L at Cleveland Browns)
· QB Andy Dalton – Did not play due to a knee bruise
Dallas Cowboys
(41-21 W vs Philadelphia Eagles)
· OG Aviante Collins – On the practice squad
· FB Sewo Olonilua – Injured Reserve List, will not play this season
Denver Broncos
(26-0 W vs New York Jets)
· OG/C Austin Schlottmann – Moved back to the Practice Squad
Detroit Lions
(19-17 L vs Baltimore Ravens)
· RG Halapoulivaati Vaitai – Did not have a good week and is rated the fourth-worst graded guard in the NFL per PFF
Green Bay Packers
(30-28 W at San Francisco Giants)
· S Innes Gaines – On the practice squad
· DB Vernon Scott – Out indefinitely due to a hamstring injury
· ILB Ty Summers – Three solo tackles
Houston Texans
(24-9 L vs Carolina Panthers)
· DT Ross Blacklock – two solo tackles
· OT Marcus Cannon – Started
· LB Garret Wallow – In his rookie season and is second on the depth chart
Indianapolis Colts
(25-16 L at Tennessee Titans)
· DE Ben Banogu – 23 snaps, 0 hits, 0 sacks
· C Joey Hunt – On the practice squad
· RT Matt Pryor – Second on the depth chart
Kansas City Chiefs
(30-24 L vs Los Angeles Chargers)
· RT Lucas Niang – Had a very long afternoon lined up against OL Joey Bosa
Las Vegas Raiders
(31-28 W vs Miami Dolphins)
· FS Tre’von Moehrig – One solo tackle
Los Angeles Rams
(34-24 W vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
· ILB Travin Howard – Second on the depth chart
· LT Joe Noteboom – Second on the depth chart
Philadelphia Eagles
(41-21 L at Dallas Cowboys)
· WR Jalen Reagor - Had five catches on eight attempts for 53 yards, with the longest for 24 yards. He also saw action as a punt returner
San Francisco 49ers
(30-28 L vs Green Bay Packers
· RCB Jason Verrett – Out for the season after suffering a torn ACL in Week 1
Seattle Seahawks
(30-17 L at Minnesota Vikings)
· DE L.J. Collier –Healthy scratch, did not play