Frogs in the NFL: Week 3

TCU has 24 former players now on current NFL rosters. Many of them saw game action in the Week 3 of the 2021 season.

TCU Horned Frogs in the big leagues did not have much of an impact in Week 3 of NFL play. Many of the Frogs in the Pros are injured and out a few games or are on the injured reserve list and out for the season. Those that did see action, many did not have any statistics of note.

Here is a full recap of how all the former TCU Horned Frogs did in Week 3 of the NFL season this week:

Arizona Cardinals

(31-19 W at Jacksonville Jaguars)

· WR Josh Doctson – On the practice squad

Baltimore Ravens

(19-17 W at Detroit Lions)

· FS Ar’Darius Washington – In his rookie season and is third on the depth chart

Buffalo Bills

(43-10 W vs the Washington Football Team)

· DE Jerry Hughes – No tackles

Chicago Bears

(26-6 L at Cleveland Browns)

· QB Andy Dalton – Did not play due to a knee bruise

Dallas Cowboys

(41-21 W vs Philadelphia Eagles)

· OG Aviante Collins – On the practice squad

· FB Sewo Olonilua – Injured Reserve List, will not play this season

Denver Broncos

(26-0 W vs New York Jets)

· OG/C Austin Schlottmann – Moved back to the Practice Squad

Detroit Lions

(19-17 L vs Baltimore Ravens)

· RG Halapoulivaati Vaitai – Did not have a good week and is rated the fourth-worst graded guard in the NFL per PFF

Green Bay Packers

(30-28 W at San Francisco Giants)

· S Innes Gaines – On the practice squad

· DB Vernon Scott – Out indefinitely due to a hamstring injury

· ILB Ty Summers – Three solo tackles

Houston Texans

(24-9 L vs Carolina Panthers)

· DT Ross Blacklock – two solo tackles

· OT Marcus Cannon – Started

· LB Garret Wallow – In his rookie season and is second on the depth chart

Indianapolis Colts

(25-16 L at Tennessee Titans)

· DE Ben Banogu – 23 snaps, 0 hits, 0 sacks

· C Joey Hunt – On the practice squad

· RT Matt Pryor – Second on the depth chart

Kansas City Chiefs

(30-24 L vs Los Angeles Chargers)

· RT Lucas Niang – Had a very long afternoon lined up against OL Joey Bosa

Las Vegas Raiders

(31-28 W vs Miami Dolphins)

· FS Tre’von Moehrig – One solo tackle

Los Angeles Rams

(34-24 W vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

· ILB Travin Howard – Second on the depth chart

· LT Joe Noteboom – Second on the depth chart

Philadelphia Eagles

(41-21 L at Dallas Cowboys)

· WR Jalen Reagor - Had five catches on eight attempts for 53 yards, with the longest for 24 yards. He also saw action as a punt returner

San Francisco 49ers

(30-28 L vs Green Bay Packers

· RCB Jason Verrett – Out for the season after suffering a torn ACL in Week 1

Seattle Seahawks

(30-17 L at Minnesota Vikings)

· DE L.J. Collier –Healthy scratch, did not play