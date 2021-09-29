September 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBasketballFrogs in the ProsMore SportsKF ForumPodcastRecruitingMem'ries SweetSI TIXShop
Search
Frogs in the NFL: Week 3
Publish date:

Frogs in the NFL: Week 3

TCU has 24 former players now on current NFL rosters. Many of them saw game action in the Week 3 of the 2021 season.
Author:

Photo: © Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

TCU has 24 former players now on current NFL rosters. Many of them saw game action in the Week 3 of the 2021 season.

TCU Horned Frogs in the big leagues did not have much of an impact in Week 3 of NFL play. Many of the Frogs in the Pros are injured and out a few games or are on the injured reserve list and out for the season. Those that did see action, many did not have any statistics of note.

Here is a full recap of how all the former TCU Horned Frogs did in Week 3 of the NFL season this week:

Arizona Cardinals

(31-19 W at Jacksonville Jaguars)

· WR Josh Doctson – On the practice squad

Baltimore Ravens

(19-17 W at Detroit Lions)

· FS Ar’Darius Washington – In his rookie season and is third on the depth chart

Buffalo Bills

(43-10 W vs the Washington Football Team)

· DE Jerry Hughes – No tackles

Chicago Bears

(26-6 L at Cleveland Browns)

· QB Andy Dalton – Did not play due to a knee bruise

Dallas Cowboys

(41-21 W vs Philadelphia Eagles)

· OG Aviante Collins – On the practice squad

· FB Sewo Olonilua – Injured Reserve List, will not play this season

Denver Broncos

(26-0 W vs New York Jets)

· OG/C Austin Schlottmann – Moved back to the Practice Squad

Detroit Lions

(19-17 L vs Baltimore Ravens)

· RG Halapoulivaati Vaitai – Did not have a good week and is rated the fourth-worst graded guard in the NFL per PFF

Green Bay Packers

(30-28 W at San Francisco Giants)

· S Innes Gaines – On the practice squad

· DB Vernon Scott – Out indefinitely due to a hamstring injury

· ILB Ty Summers – Three solo tackles

Houston Texans

(24-9 L vs Carolina Panthers)

· DT Ross Blacklock – two solo tackles

· OT Marcus Cannon – Started

· LB Garret Wallow – In his rookie season and is second on the depth chart

Indianapolis Colts

(25-16 L at Tennessee Titans)

· DE Ben Banogu – 23 snaps, 0 hits, 0 sacks

· C Joey Hunt – On the practice squad

· RT Matt Pryor – Second on the depth chart

Kansas City Chiefs

(30-24 L vs Los Angeles Chargers)

· RT Lucas Niang – Had a very long afternoon lined up against OL Joey Bosa

Las Vegas Raiders

(31-28 W vs Miami Dolphins)

· FS Tre’von Moehrig – One solo tackle

Los Angeles Rams

(34-24 W vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

· ILB Travin Howard – Second on the depth chart

· LT Joe Noteboom – Second on the depth chart

Philadelphia Eagles

(41-21 L at Dallas Cowboys)

· WR Jalen Reagor - Had five catches on eight attempts for 53 yards, with the longest for 24 yards. He also saw action as a punt returner

San Francisco 49ers

(30-28 L vs Green Bay Packers

· RCB Jason Verrett – Out for the season after suffering a torn ACL in Week 1

Seattle Seahawks

(30-17 L at Minnesota Vikings)

· DE L.J. Collier –Healthy scratch, did not play

Sep 12, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive tackle Ross Blacklock (90) attempts to tackle Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) during the third quarter at NRG Stadium
Frogs in the Pros

Frogs in the NFL: Week 3

2 minutes ago
2795.jpg
Football

Big 12 Matchups and predictions: Week 5

20 hours ago
Oct 26, 2019; Fort Worth, TX, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) looks to throws as TCU Horned Frogs defensive end Ochaun Mathis (32) chases during the first quarter at Amon G. Carter Stadium.
Football

Odds: TCU vs Texas

21 hours ago
Sep 25, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Eric Thomas Jr. (37) and defensive lineman John Ridgeway (99) and linebacker Grant Morgan (31) hold up the Southwest Classic trophy as they celebrate the win over the Texas A&M Aggies at AT&T Stadium.
Football

Poll Watching: Changes in the Top 10 after Week 4

23 hours ago
Oct 3, 2020; Austin, TX, USA; TCU Horned Frogs defensive end Ochaun Mathis (32) pressures Texas Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) in the 3rd quarter in a NCAA college football game at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
Football

Dear Opponent: Texas

Sep 28, 2021
Sep 11, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Luke Pardee (9) and quarterback Max Duggan (15) and tight end Mitchell Hansen (82) sing the school alma mater after the win over the California Golden Bears at Amon G. Carter Stadium.
Football

Odds: TCU vs SMU

Sep 27, 2021
The TCU Women's Rifle Team picked up their first victory of the season with wins over Navy and VMI
More Sports

Weekend Wrap-up: A Look at Other Frogs in Action

Sep 27, 2021
Mar 7, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs guard Mike Miles (1) looks to pass as Texas Longhorns forward Jericho Sims (20) defends during the first half at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena.
Basketball

Men's Basketball Conference Schedule Released

Sep 27, 2021