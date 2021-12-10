Frogs in the NFL: Week 14 Action

16 TCU Horned Frogs are on NFL rosters as of Week 14, with nine of them making significant contributions to their teams. Here is where you can see each of your Pro Frogs this coming week, along with last week’s performances.

Note: Jason Verrett (49ers), Marcus Cannon (Texans), and Sewo Olonilua (Cowboys) are on injured reserve, but play a significant role for their teams when active.

Jerry Hughes, EDGE, Buffalo Bills– Hughes recorded one tackle on 25 snaps against the New England Patriots a week ago. This Sunday, the Bills take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Andy Dalton, QB, Chicago Bears– Dalton threw for 229 yards, two touchdowns, but four interceptions in Week 13 against the Arizona Cardinals. Dalton may not start this week against the Green Bay Packers with the anticipated return of Justin Fields.

Halapoulivaati Vaitai, OT, Detroit Lions– Vaitai played all 72 offensive snaps in the Lions' first win of the season last week. The Lions take on the Denver Broncos in Week 14.

Ross Blacklock, IDL, Houston Texans– Blacklock recorded three total tackles against the Indianapolis Colts last week on 34 defensive snaps. The Texans host the Seattle Seahawks this week.

Trevon Moehrig, SAF, Las Vegas Raiders– Moehrig nearly notched his second interception of the season against Washington this past week and recorded three tackles. This week, the Raiders travel to face the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jalen Reagor, WR, Philadelphia Eagles– Reagor recorded one reception for seven yards against the New York Jets last week. The Eagles are on bye this week.

Other Horned Frogs on active NFL rosters include:

Lucas Niang, OT, Kansas City Chiefs – Play the Las Vegas Raiders

– Play the Las Vegas Raiders Matt Pryor, OT, Indianapolis Colts – Play the New England Patriots

– Play the New England Patriots Joseph Noteboom, OT, Los Angeles Rams – Play the Arizona Cardinals

– Play the Arizona Cardinals Ar’Darius Washington, SAF, Baltimore Ravens – Play the Cleveland Browns

– Play the Cleveland Browns Vernon Scott, CB, Green Bay Packers – Play the Chicago Bears

– Play the Chicago Bears Ty Summers, LB, Green Bay Packers – Play the Chicago Bears

– Play the Chicago Bears Garret Wallow, LB, Houston Texans – Play the Seattle Seahawks

– Play the Seattle Seahawks Travin Howard, LB, Los Angeles Rams – Play the Arizona Cardinals

– Play the Arizona Cardinals Ben Banogu, EDGE, Indianapolis Colts – Play the New England Patriots

– Play the New England Patriots LJ Collier, EDGE, Seattle Seahawks– Play the Houston Texans

Aviante Collins (Cowboys), Austin Schlottmann (Broncos), and Innis Gaines (Packers) are all currently signed to NFL practice squads.

