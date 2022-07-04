Skip to main content
Cam Norrie Advances To Wimbledon’s Quarterfinals

Cam Norrie Advances To Wimbledon’s Quarterfinals

The former Horned Frog has advanced further than any in any other Grand Slam event

Twitter: @Wimbledon

The former Horned Frog has advanced further than any in any other Grand Slam event

Cam Norrie (Great Britain) is having a fantastic Wimbledon. On Sunday, he beat Tommy Paul (USA) in the Round of 16 to advance to the quarterfinals. Before the Championships this year, Norrie had not advanced past the Third Round of any Grand Slam event.

Norrie is the No. 9 seed at Wimbledon and the highest-ranked Brit in the Gentlemen’s Draw. Seventeen Brits began the tournament; now, only Norrie is still playing. Earlier in the day, fellow Brit Heather Watson lost her Round of 16 match to Jule Niemeier. With her loss, Norrie is now the only Brit remaining in either the Gentlemen’s or Ladies’ singles.

“I'm the last one standing, but I think it's even more reason for everyone to get behind me,” he said after the match. “It is a shock to reach the quarterfinals for the first time, but it's no reason to be satisfied. I want to keep pushing. I feel like I'm improving, and my level is getting better.”

Norrie will play David Goffin (Belgium; ranked No. 58) in the quarterfinals later this week. Goffin advanced to the quarters with a five-set win on Sunday over Frances Tiafoe (USA), 7-6, 5-7, 5-7, 6-4, 7-5. The match took four hours and 36 minutes, the longest match so far this year.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

If Norrie wins the quarterfinal match, he could potentially meet No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the semifinal match.

He took on Pablo Andujar (Spain, ranked No. 100) on Monday. He won the First Round match in straight sets, winning 6-0, 7-6 (7-3), 6-3. On Wednesday, he faced Jaume Munar (Spain, ranked No. 71) and won in five sets 6-4, 3-6, 5-7, 6-0, 6-2. In his Third Round match on Friday, he beat Steve Johnson (USA, ranked No. 93). He won the match in straight sets, 6-4, 6-0, 6-1.

Norrie played for three years at TCU (2015-2017). In his junior year (2017), he became the first player in program history to finish the season ranked No. 1 in the ITA Singles poll. He also set the TCU season singles winning percentage at .955 after going 21-1 at the No. 1 position that year.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store. 

Jan 1, 2011; Pasadena, CA, USA; ESPN College GameDay host Chris Fowler (left) interviews TCU Horned Frogs coach Gary Patterson (center) and quarterback Andy Dalton (14) after the Horned Frogs' 21-19 victory over the Wisconsin Badgers in the 2011 Rose Bowl
Mem'ries Sweet

KillerFrogs Reaches Milestone: 1,000+ Articles Covering TCU Sports

By Barry Lewis7 hours ago
IMG_0527
Mem'ries Sweet

TCU Game Day from the Eyes of College Football Journeymen

By Brett Gibbons7 hours ago
Jason Williams TCU Volleyball coach
More Sports

TCU Volleyball Adds Seven New Players To Roster

By Nathan CrossJul 2, 2022
Cameron Norrie wins his Third Round match at Wimbledon.
Frogs in the Pros

Cam Norrie Advances To Wimbledon’s Second Week

By Barry LewisJul 1, 2022
BFC2B79C-6FF1-47FE-AF94-94901D900C31
Baseball

TCU Baseball: Memories Of The Season That Was

By Barry LewisJul 1, 2022
Oct 2, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan (15) throws during the second quarter against the Texas Longhorns at Amon G. Carter Stadium.
Football

Would TCU Join A College Football Super-Conference?

By Brett GibbonsJun 30, 2022
Hunter Hodges RHP transfers from UNC-Wilmington to TCU baseball.
Baseball

TCU Baseball: Transfer Portal Is Active

By Barry LewisJun 28, 2022
Mar 18, 2022; San Diego, CA, USA; TCU Horned Frogs forward Emanuel Miller (2) shoots the basketball against Seton Hall Pirates forward Tray Jackson (2) during the first half during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena.
Basketball

TCU Men's Basketball: Alley-oop

By Tyler BrownJun 28, 2022