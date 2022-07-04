Cam Norrie Advances To Wimbledon’s Quarterfinals

Cam Norrie (Great Britain) is having a fantastic Wimbledon. On Sunday, he beat Tommy Paul (USA) in the Round of 16 to advance to the quarterfinals. Before the Championships this year, Norrie had not advanced past the Third Round of any Grand Slam event.

Norrie is the No. 9 seed at Wimbledon and the highest-ranked Brit in the Gentlemen’s Draw. Seventeen Brits began the tournament; now, only Norrie is still playing. Earlier in the day, fellow Brit Heather Watson lost her Round of 16 match to Jule Niemeier. With her loss, Norrie is now the only Brit remaining in either the Gentlemen’s or Ladies’ singles.

“I'm the last one standing, but I think it's even more reason for everyone to get behind me,” he said after the match. “It is a shock to reach the quarterfinals for the first time, but it's no reason to be satisfied. I want to keep pushing. I feel like I'm improving, and my level is getting better.”

Norrie will play David Goffin (Belgium; ranked No. 58) in the quarterfinals later this week. Goffin advanced to the quarters with a five-set win on Sunday over Frances Tiafoe (USA), 7-6, 5-7, 5-7, 6-4, 7-5. The match took four hours and 36 minutes, the longest match so far this year.

If Norrie wins the quarterfinal match, he could potentially meet No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the semifinal match.

He took on Pablo Andujar (Spain, ranked No. 100) on Monday. He won the First Round match in straight sets, winning 6-0, 7-6 (7-3), 6-3. On Wednesday, he faced Jaume Munar (Spain, ranked No. 71) and won in five sets 6-4, 3-6, 5-7, 6-0, 6-2. In his Third Round match on Friday, he beat Steve Johnson (USA, ranked No. 93). He won the match in straight sets, 6-4, 6-0, 6-1.

Norrie played for three years at TCU (2015-2017). In his junior year (2017), he became the first player in program history to finish the season ranked No. 1 in the ITA Singles poll. He also set the TCU season singles winning percentage at .955 after going 21-1 at the No. 1 position that year.

