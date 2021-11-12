Frogs in the NFL: Week 10

Sixteen TCU Horned Frogs are on NFL rosters as of Week 10, with nine of them making significant contributions to their teams. Here is where you can see each of your Pro Frogs this coming week, along with last week’s performances.

Note: Jason Verrett (49ers), Marcus Cannon (Texans), and Sewo Olonilua (Cowboys) are on injured reserve, but play a significant role for their teams when active.

Jerry Hughes, EDGE, Buffalo Bills– Hughes recorded two tackles and a forced fumble in Week 9 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Bills visit the New York Jets this week.

Andy Dalton, QB, Chicago Bears– The Chicago Bears are on bye this week after falling to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football in Week 9.

Halapoulivaati Vaitai, OT, Detroit Lions– Vaitai played all 58 offensive snaps for the Lions in Week 8 and was on bye last week. The Lions travel to face the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 10.

Ross Blacklock, IDL, Houston Texans– Blacklock played 35 defensive snaps for the Texans in Week 9. The Texans are on bye this week.

Matt Pryor, OT, Indianapolis Colts– The Indianapolis Colts rushed for 260 yards as a team against the New York Jets in Week 9. The Colts host the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 10.

Lucas Niang, OT, Kansas City Chiefs– Niang played 13 snaps for the Chiefs in Week 9 but exited early with an injury. The Chiefs play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday Night Football in Week 10.

Joseph Noteboom, OT, Los Angeles Rams– The Rams travel to face the division-rival San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football in Week 10.

Trevon Moehrig, SAF, Las Vegas Raiders– Moehrig recorded four tackles on 58 snaps in Week 9 against the New York Giants. The Raiders host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football in Week 10.

Jalen Reagor, WR, Philadelphia Eagles– Reagor recorded one reception in Week 9 against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Eagles face the Denver Broncos in Week 10.

Other Horned Frogs on active NFL rosters include:

Ar’Darius Washington , SAF, Baltimore Ravens– Played the Dolphins on Thursday Night Football.

, SAF, Baltimore Ravens– Played the Dolphins on Thursday Night Football. Vernon Scott, CB, Green Bay Packers– Play the Seattle Seahawks

CB, Green Bay Packers– Play the Seattle Seahawks Ty Summers , LB, Green Bay Packers– Play the Seattle Seahawks

, LB, Green Bay Packers– Play the Seattle Seahawks Garret Wallow , LB, Houston Texans– On bye

, LB, Houston Texans– On bye Travin Howard , LB, Los Angeles Rams– Play the San Francisco 49ers

, LB, Los Angeles Rams– Play the San Francisco 49ers Ben Banogu , EDGE, Indianapolis Colts– Play the Jacksonville Jaguars

, EDGE, Indianapolis Colts– Play the Jacksonville Jaguars LJ Collier, EDGE, Seattle Seahawks– Play the Green Bay Packers

Aviante Collins (Cowboys), Austin Schlottmann (Broncos), and Innis Gaines (Packers) are all currently signed to NFL practice squads.

