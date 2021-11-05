Skip to main content
    • November 5, 2021
    Frogs in the NFL: Week 9 Action
    Catch your Pro Horned Frogs in Sunday action this week. TCU has four active first-round selections playing significant time on NFL rosters and 22 total players on NFL rosters.
    16 TCU Horned Frogs are on NFL rosters as of Week 9, with nine of them making significant contributions to their teams. Here is where you can see each of your Pro Frogs this coming week, along with last week’s performances.

    Note: Jason Verrett (49ers), Marcus Cannon (Texans), and Sewo Olonilua (Cowboys) are on injured reserve, but play a significant role for their teams when active.

    Jerry Hughes, EDGE, Buffalo Bills– Hughes recorded a sack and a forced fumble in the Bills’ 26-11 win against the Miami Dolphins. Up next, the Bills face the Jacksonville Jaguars.

    Andy Dalton, QB, Chicago Bears– The Chicago Bears face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football for their Week 9 matchup. Dalton remains the reserve quarterback behind Justin Fields.

    Halapoulivaati Vaitai, OT, Detroit Lions– The Lions are on bye week in Week 9 before traveling to face the Pittsburgh Steelers. Vaitai played all 58 offensive snaps for the Lions in Week 8.

    Ross Blacklock, IDL, Houston Texans– Blacklock played 39% of defensive snaps for the Texans in Week 8. Houston faces the Miami Dolphins for their Week 9 matchup.

    Matt Pryor, OT, Indianapolis Colts– The Indianapolis Colts rushed for 260 yards as a team against the New York Jets in Week 10. The Colts secured a big 45-30 Thursday Night Football win.

    Lucas Niang, OT, Kansas City Chiefs– Niang played all 81 offensive snaps for the Chiefs in their Monday Night Football win over the Giants. The Chiefs allowed just two sacks in the game. Kansas City hosts the Green Bay Packers in Week 9.

    Joseph Noteboom, OT, Los Angeles Rams– Noteboom saw his highest snap count of the season in Week 8, playing in all 67 offensive plays. The Rams rushed for 160 yards as a team against the Texans and face the Tennessee Titans on Sunday night.

    Trevon Moehrig, SAF, Las Vegas Raiders– The Las Vegas Raiders face the New York Giants in Week 9 after coming off a bye week.

    Jalen Reagor, WR, Philadelphia Eagles– Reagor was injured on one reception last week against the Detroit Lions. The Eagles face the Raiders in Week 9.

    Other Horned Frogs on active NFL rosters include:

    • Ar’Darius Washington, SAF, Baltimore Ravens– Play the Minnesota Vikings
    • Vernon Scott, CB, Green Bay Packers– Play the Kansas City Chiefs
    • Ty Summers, LB, Green Bay Packers– Play the Kansas City Chiefs
    • Garret Wallow, LB, Houston Texans– Play the Miami Dolphins
    • Travin Howard, LB, Los Angeles Rams– Play the Tennessee Titans
    • Ben Banogu, EDGE, Indianapolis Colts– Beat the Jets 45-30 on Thursday night
    • LJ Collier, EDGE, Seattle Seahawks– On bye

    Aviante Collins (Cowboys), Austin Schlottmann (Broncos), and Innis Gaines (Packers) are all currently signed to NFL practice squads.

