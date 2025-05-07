WATCH! Former TCU Star Receiver and Now Las Vegas Raider Jack Bech Speaks to Media

Killer Frogs

Former TCU Star Receiver and Now Las Vegas Raider Jack Bech Speaks to Media

Jack Bech speaks to media about being drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders. He also talks about the opportunity and how he is going to make the most of it.

Nathan Cross

Former TCU wide receiver Jack Bech, now a member of the Las Vegas Raiders, met with members of the media on Wednesday to discuss his move to the NFL.
Former TCU wide receiver Jack Bech, now a member of the Las Vegas Raiders, met with members of the media on Wednesday to discuss his move to the NFL.
Jack Bech spoke to the media following his selection by the Las Vegas Raiders, expressing his excitement and gratitude for the opportunity. He emphasized how much the moment means to him and said he’s determined to make the most of it. Bech also thanked God and gave a heartfelt shoutout to his brother, who has supported him every step of the way on his journey to the NFL.

Watch the full press conference below:

