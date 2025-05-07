WATCH! Former TCU Star Receiver and Now Las Vegas Raider Jack Bech Speaks to Media
Jack Bech speaks to media about being drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders. He also talks about the opportunity and how he is going to make the most of it.
Jack Bech spoke to the media following his selection by the Las Vegas Raiders, expressing his excitement and gratitude for the opportunity. He emphasized how much the moment means to him and said he’s determined to make the most of it. Bech also thanked God and gave a heartfelt shoutout to his brother, who has supported him every step of the way on his journey to the NFL.
Watch the full press conference below:
