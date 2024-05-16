Know Your Foe: West Virginia Baseball Players to Watch
Likely Starting Pitching Rotation:
Thursday- #54 Hayden Cooper
Senior Right-handed pitcher from Richmond Hill, Georgia
The 6 '3'' righty has had his ups and downs this season. Cooper has struggled to go deep in games. However, he has shown flashes where he has gone six innings. He does limit walks but does give up a decent amount of hits. However, when he manages to bring those numbers down, he has been effective for this team. He has maintained a 5.68 ERA, only tallying 28 strikeouts. The Frogs must take advantage of him early because if they let him settle into this game, he could be dangerous.
Friday- #2 Derek Clark
Senior Left-handed pitcher from Petersburg, Michigan
The 5 '9'' senior has been dominant for this West Virginia team. He has gone more than five innings in each game. Last week, he threw seven scoreless innings. Clark does give up quite a few hits at times, which has been his only flaw. However, when he has minimized the hits, he has been one of the best pitchers. Clark has maintained a 3.14 ERA with 67 strikeouts. He will definitely be a different style of pitcher from West Virginia's Thursday night starter The Horned Frogs must get to hitting the ball early, so West Virginia is forced to turn to their bullpen.
Saturday- #38 Tyler Switalski
Junior Left-handed pitcher from Waynesburg, Pennsylvania
This West Virginia team is full of veteran talent. Switalski is the youngest pitcher in the weekend rotation as a junior. He has a 6.56 ERA but has struggled to go more than five innings. McKinney doesn't give up an absurd amount of hits but, a mixture of hits and walks have really caused his ERA to rise. Switalski will have to minimize hits if he wants to be successful against the Frogs. If TCU wants to win this series, they must get to each pitcher early and force them to go to their bullpen.
ERA
Wins
Loses
Appearances
Innings Pitched
Hits
Runs
Earned Runs
BB
Strikeouts
Hayden Cooper
5.68
1
3
14
44.1
60
31
28
14
28
Derek Clark
3.14
6
2
10
71.2
63
28
25
19
67
Tyler Switalski
6.56
3
2
15
48.0
52
38
35
31
49
Potential Starting Lineup for The Mountaineers
C: Logan Suave .296 BA, 33 R, 42 H
SS: JJ Wetherholt .384 BA, 23 R, 33 H
LF/RF: Sam White .330 BA, 41 R, 60 H
3B Reed Chumley: .317 BA, 38 R, 51 H
DH: Kyle West .272 BA, 36 R, 46 H
1B: Grant Hussey .253 BA, 32 R, 38 H
2B: Brodie Kresser .292 BA, 24 R, 33 H
RF: Ben Lumsden .268 BA, 27 R, 38 H
CF: Skylar King .270 BA, 31 R, 38 H
