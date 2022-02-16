Skip to main content
TCU Swimming and Diving:  Bright Stars

34 Horned Frogs have been named Academic All-Big 12

The 2022 Academic All-Big 12 Swimming and Diving team features 34 Horned Frogs. 

To put this achievement in perspective, there have been 161 selections, total.  Which means the Horned Frogs constitute almost one in five honorees of the Academic All-Big 12.  Additionally, there are 12 4.0 GPA honorees, one of whom, Bryce Flynn, is a Frog.  Needless to say, these are simply stellar stats.   

How are members selected?  Well, to qualify, a student-athlete must maintain a minimum 3.0 GPA, cumulative or of the two previous semesters, while participating in at least 20 percent of their team's activities.  To be selected for the first team, a student-athlete must maintain a minimum 3.2 GPA, cumulative or of the two previous semesters.  Freshmen and transfers are not eligible in their first year of academic residence. Senior student-athletes who do not meet the participatory requirement may also be deemed eligible, so long as they have been active on the team for a minimum of two years and meet all other requirements.  

On the women's team, 21 Horned Frogs earned first- or second-team recognition.  The remaining 13 constitute the men's, including Bryce Flynn who earned a perfect 4.0 GPA. 

Women's first-team honorees include:  Cassidy Coughlin, Connie Dreighton, Morgan Despres, Faith Harms-Zacharias, Marlene Hirschberg, Emma Hultquist, Mary Jania, Lisa Johnson, Sydney Jorgenson, Graciela Liang, Sarah Malloy, Audrey McMurry, Abigail Meder, Hannah Morris, Megan Morris, Cayla Prophater, Sheridan Schreiber, Lucia Simovicova, and Zoe Woods.

Men's first-team honorees include:  Joao Andrade, Michael Chwaluk, Noah Cumby, Bryce Flynn, Landon McMonagle, Hugh McPherson, Charles Millette, and Rasmus Pederson.  

Women's second-team honorees include:  Sally Clough and Lauren Mabie. 

Men's second-team honorees include:  Michael Niezgodzki, Andrew Rattray, Piotr Sadlowski, Janis Silins, and Nick Skinner.  

Congratulations to these 34 and the TCU swimming and diving team!  

