Coach Eric Bell, TCU Soccer Players Receive Big 12 Conference Yearly Honors

TCU's head soccer coach Eric Bell has won consecutive Big 12 Coach of the Year awards. He led TCU's Women's Soccer team to back-to-back Big 12 Conference Titles in 2020 and 2021. This year his Horned Frogs landed an astounding 10 players on Big 12 All-Conference Teams, including Big 12 Goalie of the Year Lauren Kellett and Big 12 Defender of the Year Brandi Peterson.

2021 TCU Soccer All-Big 12 Conference

Big 12 Coach of the Year

Eric Bell

First Team All-Big 12 Conference

Lauren Kellett- Sophomore Goal Keeper

Brandi Peterson- Senior Left Back

Jenna Winebrenner- Graduate Student Center Back

Gracie Brian- Junior Midfielder

Messiah Bright- Senior Striker

Second Team All-Big 12 Conference

Payton Crews- Senior Midfielder

Grace Collins- Junior Forward

Big 12 All-Freshman Team

Camryn Lancaster- Forward

Brenna Brosam- Center Back

Oli Pena- Midfielder

Head Coach Eric Bell was named Big 12 Coach of the Year for a second straight season, leading TCU to back-to-back regular season Big 12 conference titles. In his 10th year as TCU head coach, Bell has led the Horned Frogs to five straight NCAA tournaments and earned his 100th victory as TCU head coach earlier this year. His 15-2-2 Horned Frogs are currently ranked #9 in the country and play Texas Tech in the Big 12 tournament semi-final Thursday at 4:30 in Round Rock, Texas [Big 12 Now ESPN+].

Lauren Kellett set a school record for shutouts in a season with nine, and currently has combined for eleven shutouts on the year. The sophomore totaled 63 saves over 18 games, averaging 3.5 per game, and currently sits 5th in the nation in goals-against average at .491.

Brandi Peterson earned Big 12 defensive player of the week honors five times this season and chipped in 2 goals and 5 assists from her Left Back position. Kellett, Peterson, Winebrenner, Brosam and Crews combine to make TCU one of the most difficult teams in the entire country to score against, ranking 7th in the nation in goals-against average at .514.

Messiah Bright has the second most goals in TCU history with 32. She was a two-time Big 12 player or the week in 2021. She has 10 goals and 5 assists on the year.

Gracie Brian is one of six Horned Frogs to start all 19 games. She scored 6 goals and had 6 assists from her midfield position.

Grace Collins is tied for the team lead in assists with 8 and sits second on the team with 8 goals scored. Four of her goals this year have been game winners. She ranks 3rd all-time in TCU career assists with 18.

Camryn Lancaster is tied with Collins for the team lead in assists with 8 and is third on the team with 7 goals. She had the game winning goal against Kansas State.

After making the NCAA Tournament Quarterfinals for the first time in program history last year, this year's TCU Horned Frogs team is focused on making history in the NCAA Tournament again this year. Be sure to follow all of the their postseason action the rest of the year with Killer Frogs.

