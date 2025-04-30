Enshrined Nine: TCU Athletics Announces its Hall of Fame Class of 2025
TCU Athletics and the TCU Block T Association have announced the 58th TCU Athletics Hall of Fame Class.
The 58th TCU Athletics Hall of Fame Class is made up of two coaches and seven former student-athletes.
Coaches Gary Patterson (Football) and Richard Sybesma (Swim and Dive) join Julien Brun (‘15, Men’s Golf), Matt Carpenter (‘09, Baseball), Whitney (Gipson) Bright (‘12, Track and Field), Preston Morrison (‘15, Baseball), Glen Norris (‘78, Track and Field), Charles Silmon (‘14, Track and Field), and Jason Verrett (‘13, Football) as the nine inductees.
Carpenter, who was elected in 2019, will be officially enshrined this year after deferring to conclude his professional baseball career.
The induction ceremony will take place in Fall 2025.
Congratulations to these Horned Frogs as their legacies and stories will live on forever.
