Killer Frogs

Enshrined Nine: TCU Athletics Announces its Hall of Fame Class of 2025

A look at this year's induction class whose legacy will live on forever

Ian Napetian

TCU Athletics and the TCU Block T Association announces the Hall of Fame Class of 2025.
TCU Athletics and the TCU Block T Association announces the Hall of Fame Class of 2025. / TCU Athletics
In this story:

TCU Athletics and the TCU Block T Association have announced the 58th TCU Athletics Hall of Fame Class.

The 58th TCU Athletics Hall of Fame Class is made up of two coaches and seven former student-athletes.

Coaches Gary Patterson (Football) and Richard Sybesma (Swim and Dive) join Julien Brun (‘15, Men’s Golf), Matt Carpenter (‘09, Baseball), Whitney (Gipson) Bright (‘12, Track and Field), Preston Morrison (‘15, Baseball), Glen Norris (‘78, Track and Field), Charles Silmon (‘14, Track and Field), and Jason Verrett (‘13, Football) as the nine inductees.

Carpenter, who was elected in 2019, will be officially enshrined this year after deferring to conclude his professional baseball career.

The induction ceremony will take place in Fall 2025. 

Congratulations to these Horned Frogs as their legacies and stories will live on forever.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. 

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Ian Napetian
IAN NAPETIAN

Ian Napetian is currently pursuing a double-major in Journalism and Sports Broadcasting at TCU. He is the creator and host the sports-talk radio show Riff Ram Review on 88.7 KTCU The Choice. He also hosts pregame and postgame shows for TCU Baseball and Women's Basketball on 88.7 The Choice. Additionally, he enjoys attending TCU sporting events with his friends.

Home/More Sports