TCU Men’s Tennis: Fomba, Aguilar Lose Second Round Matches

The season did not end for Luc Fomba and Juan Carlos Aguilar when the team lost their quarterfinal match last week. Along with teammate Jake Fearnley, the two remained in Champaign, Illinois, to participate in the NCAA Individual National Championships.

Fomba and Aguilar were both competing in the singles tournament. Fomba and his partner Fearnley are also competing in the double tournament. Both Fomba and Aguilar won their First Round matches on Monday, but neither could advance to the Sweet Sixteen round after losing their matches on Tuesday in the Second Round.

This was the third-career appearance for Aguilar and his first as a Horned Frog. While playing for Texas A&M, he made two appearances. His best prior performance was in 2019, when we also reached the Second Round. For Fomba, he is returning to the tournament again after reaching the Round of 16 last season. The furthest any Horned Frog has made it in the singles tournament is Cam Norrie (2016) and Alex Rybakov (2019), who reached the semifinals.

In the First Round on Monday, Fomba, ranked No. 12 nationally in singles, defeated No. 53 Gustaf Strom (Arizona) 6-2, 6-4. Fomba won the final five games of the first set in dominating fashion. The win was his third career win in the individual tournament and his first in straight sets.

Aguilar, ranked No. 16 nationally in singles, defeated No. 22 Alex Kotzen (Columbia) 6-3, 7-6 (7-4). He was broken early, down 1-2 in his first set but won five of the last six games to take the set. He went ahead 5-1 in the second set before Kotzen came back to tie the set and force the tiebreaker.

On Tuesday, Aguilar faced Ronnie Hohmann (LSU) in the Second Round. He won the first set 7-5, lost the second 4-6, then lost the third 2-6. Fomba then faced Henry von der Schulenburg (Harvard). Fomba lost it in straight sets, 4-6, 6-7 (5-7).

Next up: Fomba and Fearnley, the nation’s No. 1 ranked doubles pairing, are playing in the doubles tournament of the NCAA Individual Championships.

