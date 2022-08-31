Women's Soccer Poll Watching: Frogs Inch Up One Spot

TCU Women's Soccer team had a dominating last week, with a 7-0 shutout over Santa Clara on Thursday followed by a 5-0 shutout on the road against UTRGV on Sunday. The two wins took the Horned Frogs to a 3-0-1 season record and were enough to move them up one spot in the weekly United Soccer Coaches poll. TCU is now No. 6 in the Week Two poll.

The University of North Carolina, last week's No. 1, remained in the top spot. Right behind them is their crosstown rival Duke, which moved up three spots to take the No. 2 spot. That No. 2 Blue Devils team travels to Fort Worth for a match with TCU on Sunday, September 4.

Future Big 12 school BYU is right ahead of TCU at No. 5. The only other Big 12 school in this week's poll has West Virginia at No. 21.

Here are the highlights from this week's poll:

Team records are through August 28

1 - North Carolina (4-0-0)

2 - Duke (4-0-0), up 3

3 - UCLA (3-0-0), up 3

4 - South Carolina (3-0-1), no change

5 - Virginia (4-0-0), up 3

6 - BYU (2-0-1), up 3

7 - TCU (3-0-1), up 1

8 - Penn State (3-0-1), up 2

9 - Rutgers (4-0-0), down 6

10 - Florida State (1-0-2), down 8

15 - SMU (2-0-1), no change

18 - Texas A&M (3-0-1), previously not ranked

21 - West Virginia (2-1-1), no change

Big 12 schools also receiving votes - Texas (#28)

