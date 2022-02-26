TCU Spring Sports: Action-Packed Saturday Ahead

Time to get your sports fandom ready for a very full day. The spring sports at TCU are in full swing this weekend. Frogs will be competing in nine different events throughout the day today.

Here's a schedule to help you follow along:

(All times listed are Central Standard Time)

9:30 a.m. - Women's Beach Volleyball - Tallahassee, FL

Yes, TCU has a beach volleyball team. And yes, they are very good. The Horned Frogs are ranked No. 4 in the preseason polls. Their 2022 season begins today. They are playing at the Seminole Beach Bash in Tallahassee, Florida. The Frogs will play four matches over the weekend, including two against Top 15-ranked opponents.

This is the eighth season for the Frogs. The team comes off the greatest season in program history which featured the program's first NCAA Tournament appearance, the program's first All-Americans and a 26-10 record.

First up is No. 12 Florida Atlantic

10 a.m. - Equestrian - Diamond Creek Ranch

The women's equestrian team has been having a great season thus far. They are currently ranked No. 5 according to the National Collegiate Equestrian Association. They are home today hosting a dual meet with Oklahoma State at Diamond Creek Ranch. And, oh yeah, by the way, the team from OSU is currently No. 1.

11 a.m. - Women's Tennis - Bayard H. Friedman Tennis Center

The women's tennis team is perfect on the purple courts this season - 7-0. Of those seven victories, six of them are 4-0 sweeps of their opponents. The Horned Frogs are 7-3 on the season and will face Texas State (2-5). This will be the 25th meeting between the two schools. TCU is a perfect 24-0 against the Bobcats.

12 p.m. - Women's Beach Volleyball - Tallahassee, FL

The Horned Frogs play their second match of the day in Florida. This time their opponent will be the University of Alabama-Birmingham (UAB).

12 p.m. - Men's and Women's Indoor Track - Ames, IA

Both the men's and women's track teams are competing at the Big 12 Championships in Ames, Iowa. Competition began Wednesday and concludes today. Du Mapaya, triple jump and currently ranked No. 1 in the nation, is just one of the stars of these teams who both have had a successful indoor season thus far.

2 p.m. - Baseball - Globe Life Field

The Horned Frogs are 3-1 in the early season under new skipper Kirk Saarloos. The Horned Frogs played in the MLB4 tournament in Scottsdale last weekend, where they went 2-1. In their home opener on Tuesday night, they defeated Stephen F. Austin 11-1. They are playing a three game series against last year's Big 10 champion Nebraska. All games will take place at Globe Life Field in Arlington, home to the Texas Rangers.

4 p.m. - Swimming and Diving - Morgantown, WV

The teams are competing in the Big 12 Championships in Morgantown. The competition began on Wednesday and concludes today. Already in the championships, diver David Ekdahl became the first ever TCU diver to win an individual championship since the Horned Frogs joined the Big 12 Conference on Day One of the Big 12 Championships. Ekdahl won on 1-meter with a school-record-breaking score of 388.50, beating his own school record of 372.20 that he set in the prelims. Heading into the last round, Ekdahl needed 31.10 points to secure the win and he was awarded 60.45 on his final dive.

5 p.m. - Men's Basketball - Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena

The regular season is coming to an end and the Horned Frogs are in the middle of playing seven games in 14 days. This is a must-win for both teams. Texas Tech is trying to secure a top seed in both the upcoming Big 12 and NCAA tournaments. TCU still has hopes of doing some postseason dancing of their own. A win over the No. 9 Red Raiders would go a long way in seeing that it happens.

7 p.m. - Women's Basketball - Austin Texas

It's been a hard, tough season for the Lady Frogs. They are currently 6-18 (2-13 in Big 12). They travel to Austin to face the No. 11 Longhorns (20-6, 10-5).

