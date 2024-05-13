Men’s Tennis: TCU Advances to National Championships
TCU (25-4) easily won its Super Regional dual in the 2024 NCAA D1 Men’s Tennis Championship on Saturday.
No. 4 TCU hosted No. 13 Duke on Saturday afternoon. The Horned Frogs swept the Blue Devils to advance to the national championships, which will be held in Stillwater, Oklahoma starting on Thursday, May 16.
It was the fourth straight year TCU has hosted a Super Regional round in Fort Worth. It also marks the fifth-straight quarterfinals appearance for the Frogs and seventh in the last nine seasons. No other program in the nation has more NCAA quarterfinal appearances since 2015 than TCU.
The Horned Frogs have not dropped a point in seven consecutive NCAA Regional matches, producing a combined 28-0 margin of victory in a streak that dates back to 2021-22.
TCU is now 54-33 all-time in the NCAA Tournament and 26-1 at home.
"Stillwater, here we come," said head coach David Roditi. "Our guys showed up. Oh man! The top of the lineup, starting from doubles and all the way through singles, with Jake Fearnley and Jack Pinnington, Pedro [Vives] coming back in that first set, and Lui closing it out. So impressive. One of the best performances I've seen from our guys. I couldn't be more proud.”
TCU finished the 2024 season undefeated at home (13-0). It’s the first time head coach David Roditi has had a team accomplish this. Dating back to last year, TCU has now won 20 straight duals on the purple courts in Fort Worth.
NCAA Men's Tennis Super Regional – Doubles – TCU Won
Duke’s top doubles duo, Garrett Johns and Pedro Rodenas, is also the top-ranked doubles duo in the nation. However, Jake Fearnley and Pedro Vives had no problem, easily winning their set 6-2 on Court One. The TCU duo is now 4-0 since they were first paired at the Big 12 Championship. The win marked their third straight win over ranked opponents.
The other two courts were more competitive, creating tension on the courts and in the stands. Sebastian Gorzny and Jack Pinnington, playing the ITA preseason No. 10 pair of Michael Heller and Andrew Zhang on Court Two, clinched the doubles point with a 7-5 win. Neither team lost its serve until the set-clinching last game.
Duncan Chan and Lui Maxted, playing on Court Three, were tied 5-5 when then doubles point was won. At one point, they led 5-2, but were broken on serve.
This season, TCU is now 20-9 in doubles and 11-2 at home and is 18-2 when winning the doubles point
NCAA Men's Tennis Super Regional - Singles - TCU 3 – Duke 0
It took less than an hour for TCU to take care of business on the singles courts. The Frogs won four of the five completed first sets and would win in straight sets on three courts.
Fearnley, ranked No. 7 in the nation, once again faced Rodenas. He defeated the No. 43 player in the nation 6-2 in the first set, then served up a bagel in the second set to win 6-0. His win on Court Two put the Frogs ahead 2-0.
No. 13 Pinnington, on Court One, easily handled Johns, ranked No. 21 in the nation, winning 6-2, 6-1. Maxted, on Court Five, clinched the dual victory with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Faris Khan.
Three courts were still in progress when the Frogs clinched. Vives overcame an early break on Court Three and won his first set 7-5 and was at 2-1 in the second set. Gorzny surrendered the only set the Frogs lost on the day, losing his first set 4-6 on Court Four. He was up 3-2 in the second set. Tomas Jirousek was still playing his first set when the dual was clinched. He was tied at 6-6.
NCAA Men’s Tennis Quarterfinals Schedule
All eight of the top national seeds won their Super Regionals over the weekend to advance to the National Championships, which will be held at the Michael and Anne Greenwood Tennis Center on the campus of Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
The quarterfinals will be held on Thursday, May 16:
- 12 p.m. – No. 1 Ohio State vs. No. 8 Columbia
- 2:30 p.m. – No. 4 TCU vs. No. 5 Kentucky
- 5 p.m. – No. 2 Texas vs. No. 7 Tennessee
- 7:30 p.m. – No. 3 Virginia vs. No. 6 Wake Forest
The semifinals will be played on Saturday, May 18 at 12 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. The national championship match will be played on Sunday, May 19 at 5 p.m.
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.