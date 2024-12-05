Multiple Reports Say TCU Athletic Director Jeremiah Donati Will Take The Job At South Carolina
Jeremiah Donati, the TCU Horned Frogs athletic director since 2017, will leave Fort Worth to head to the South Carolina Gamecocks. Early Wednesday, reports emerged that he would be taking the job, and the SC Board of Trustees is set to meet Thursday to make the announcement official.
Donati, the AD since 2017, has overseen a National Championship run in Football and other National Championship winning teams within the program. His most significant contribution has been to NIL, making TCU the first program to announce they would do a 100% revenue share.
Donati was chosen by Chris Del Conte, the now Texas AD, to succeed him in Fort Worth.
There is no official word yet from TCU.
