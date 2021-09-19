SMU Narrowly Defeats TCU Volleyball

Playing in front of the largest crowd of the season so far, the TCU Horned Frogs Women's Volleyball lost a close match to their crosstown rivals, SMU.

TCU Women's Volleyball hosted the SMU Mustangs for a Saturday afternoon match at the Schollmaier Arena. The match was close throughout. TCU lost 3-2 (21-25, 25-23, 20-25, 25-17, 12-15). The match was tied 48 times, It was just the second home loss of this season.

The match was played in front of the largest home crowd of the season. "Thank you to all of our fans for coming out tonight," said head coach Jill Kramer after the game. "The effort was there from our team, we simply made too many errors. We needed to play cleaner volleyball. We had some good performances. The standards for our team are high and the standards that the players have for each other are high and when you have that, you can get a lot of things done."

Despite the loss, there were several individual highlights in the match. Madilyn Cole led the team with seven blocks, averaging 1.4 blocks per set. She has at least three blocks in all 10 of her career starts, the longest streak to start a career in program history.

McKenzie Nichols recorded her 20th double-double as a Horned Frog, becoming just the 17th player in program history to reach that plateau. She had 50 assists, 13 digs, and five blocks in Saturday's match, marking her eighth 50+ assist match.

MyKayla Myers had 14 kills on .333 hitting and five blocks. This was her third match this season with at least 10 kills, .300+ hitting, and five or more blocks.

Cecily Bramschreiber had 21 digs, her highest tally of the season, and her first career 20+ dig match.

Julia Adams also had 17 kills, which was a season-high for her.

The Horned Frogs will begin Big 12 Conference play with a road match versus Iowa State next weekend with the first match on Friday, September 24 at 6:30 p.m., and the second match on Saturday, September 25 at 4 p.m.