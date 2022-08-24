Skip to main content
Women's College Soccer Poll Watching: Carolina Teams Surge

Women's College Soccer Poll Watching: Carolina Teams Surge

TCU remains at No. 7 in the Week One Poll
The TCU Women's Soccer team started their season last week, going 1-0-1 in their first two matches. First, it was a 0-0 tie in the season opener against Wisconsin, then some late-minute heroics to overtake Minnesota 2-1. 

The Horned Frogs were the preseason No. 7 in the United Soccer Coaches poll. With all teams beginning play last week, a new poll was released on Tuesday. TCU remained at their No. 7 spot.

The University of North Carolina, which went 2-0-0 last week jumped from their preseason ranking of No. 10 to the top spot in this week's poll. The University of South Carolina, which went 1-0-1, jumped from their preseason No. 12 spot to No. 4. Last year's national champion and the preseason No. 1, Florida State, fell to No. 2 this week after going 1-0-1 last week. 

West Virginia is the only other Big 12 school in this week's poll, at No. 21 after going 1-0-1 last week. They were not ranked in the preseason poll. Brigham Young and the University of Central Florida, teams that will join the Big 12 next season, also appear in this week's polls. BYU is No. 9, falling from their preseason No. 3, and UCF is No. 23. UCF was not in the preseason poll.

Here are the highlights from the this week's poll:

Team records are through August 21

1 - North Carolina (2-0-0), up 9

2 - Florida State (1-0-1), down 1

3 - Rutgers (2-0-0), up 3

4 - South Carolina (1-0-1), up 8

5 - Duke (2-0-0), down 3

6 - UCLA (1-0-0), up 7

7 - TCU (1-0-1), no change

8 - Virginia (2-0-0), down 4

9 - BYU (1-0-0), down 6

10 - Penn State (1-0-1), up 4

15 - SMU (1-0-1), up 8

21 - West Virginia (1-0-1), previously not ranked

23 - UCF (1-0-1), previously not ranked

Big 12 schools also receiving votes: Texas (#30)

USATSI_17290436
