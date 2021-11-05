Soccer: TCU beats Texas Tech, advances to Big 12 Championship Game

Messiah Bright scored her 11th and 12th goals of the season, and Lauren Kellett had a couple of saves as the Horned Frogs got their 12th shutout of the year, extending their unbeaten streak to 10 games while beating Texas Tech in the Big 12 Tournament Semifinals.

In the 11th minute, Jenna Winebrenner sent a long ball down the sideline for Messiah Bright to collect and Bright did the rest, showing off her all-around skill set in the process.

Grace Collins and Ole Pena would set Bright up for her brace 18 minutes later, with Pena getting the assist. The finish from Bright was absolutely stunning.

The Horned Frogs would go into the half up 2-0. Texas Tech would come out attacking in the second half, getting off 7 shots in the half, but unable to put one into the back of the net. In the 80th minute TCU would make Tech pay for their missed chances by putting the game away with their 3rd goal when Lauren Memoly's cross into the box was put away by Skylar Heinrich, securing the 3-0 win.

After the game, Big 12 Coach of the Year Eric Bell was asked about the difference in the two games against Texas Tech.

“The surface was a big difference for us. We got a chance to play on grass today which I think suits us better. We were able to knock the ball around, change the point of attack and get Messiah (Bright) into really good spots to do her thing. We had a really professional approach in the first half. I’m happy with the result.”

-TCU Soccer Coach Eric Bell

TCU will face the University of Texas in the Big 12 Tournament Championship Game this Sunday November 7th [FuboTV 2:30 ESPNU] in Round Rock, Texas. TCU and UT tied their regular season match in Austin 1-1. The Horned Frogs barely nudged out the Longhorns for the regular season title, finishing with 22 points in the standings compared to UT's 21.

