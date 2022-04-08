Skip to main content
TCU Spring Sports: Action-Packed Weekend

TCU Spring Sports: Action-Packed Weekend

From baseball to beach volleyball from tennis to track, there's a full schedule of sports for Horned Frogs fans this weekend

© Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

From baseball to beach volleyball from tennis to track, there's a full schedule of sports for Horned Frogs fans this weekend

Get your popcorn ready and settle in for a great weekend of following many of TCU's spring sports. This weekend is full of sporting events. 

Here's a schedule to help you follow along:
(All times listed are Central Standard Time)

Women's Beach Volleyball - Tallahassee, FL

The No. 2 Horned Frogs are playing in the Unconquered Invitational this weekend where they will play five matches, four of them against ranked teams, and two of those are also in the Top Five. 

TCU lost their first match of the season last weekend and looks to bounce back after that. They have started 28-1, not only the best start in program history, but the best start in league history. 

There weekend schedule is:

Friday, April 8

  • 8:30 a.m. vs. No. 19 Stetson - Frogs won 3-2; this was the second win of the season over Stetson
  • 11:30 a.m. vs. No. 15 Florida International - Frogs won 5-0
  • 4 p.m. vs. No. 4 Florida State - TCU is already 2-1 versus the host team this season

Saturday, April 9

  • 10 a.m. vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi - TCU is 1-0 already this season versus the Islanders
  • 1 p.m. vs. No. 5 LSU - TCU is 1-0 already this season versus the Tigers

Baseball - Austin, Texas

It's a battle of ranked teams for this Big 12 conference series. No. 23 TCU (20-9, 6-3) takes on No. 7 Texas (22-9, 3-3) in Austin. For a complete preview of the series, see the article here.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

  • Friday, April 8 - 6:30 p.m. (Longhorn Network)
  • Saturday, April 9 - 5 p.m. (Big 12 Now on ESPN+)
  • Sunday, April 10 - 12 p.m. (Big 12 Now on ESPN+)

Tennis 

Both the TCU women's and men's tennis teams have matches at home on the purple courts on Saturday. The women's team (10-11) has a bye week in Big 12 conference play and also has a cross-town matchup with SMU. The men's team (19-3) is currently ranked as the number one team in the nation. 

Saturday, April 9

  • 10 a.m. - Women's Tennis vs. Prairie View A&M - Fort Worth, Texas
  • 3 p.m. - No. 1 Men's Tennis vs. No. 11 Texas - Fort Worth, Texas

Sunday, April 10

  • 1 p.m. - Women's Tennis vs. No. 43 SMU - Dallas, Texas

Track & Field - Jim Click Shootout - Tucson, Arizona

Both the men's and women's track & field teams travel to Arizona this weekend to compete in the Jim Click Shootout. Teams will compete against Air Force, Arizona, Iowa, Kanas State, and Wisconsin

Saturday, April 9

  • 1 p.m. - Field events begin 
  • 5:15 p.m. - Running events begin

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store. 

FF1C45ED-6DFD-4322-854C-D33F310A5629
Mem'ries Sweet

50 Years Ago Today John Grace Threw A Perfect Game For TCU

By Adam Shirley1 hour ago
Untitled_1
Baseball

Big 12 Baseball Power Rankings: Texas Tech Is The Team To Beat

By Barry Lewis18 hours ago
Texas' Ivan Melendez hits the ball against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at Whataburger Field. Texas won, 5-4
Baseball

TCU baseball: #23 Horned Frogs Head To Austin To Face #7 Longhorns

By Adam Shirley18 hours ago
Luc Fomba of TCU's men's tennis team versus Texas Tech on Friday, April 1, 2022
More Sports

TCU Men’s Tennis: Frogs Start Conference Play Undefeated

By Barry Lewis23 hours ago
TCU Men's Tennis--Jake Fearnley
More Sports

TCU Men's Tennis: Great Expectations

By Tyler Brown23 hours ago
Photo of TCU Football- @Nick Howard-KillerFrogs
Football

TCU Football: Spring Practice Update

By Nicholas HowardApr 6, 2022
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Nick Lodolo, pictured, Friday, March 18, 2022, at the baseball team's spring training facility in Goodyear, Ariz. Cincinnati Reds Photo Day March 18 0702
Frogs in the Pros

Frogs In The MLB: Lodolo's Reds

By Tyler Brown and Barry LewisApr 6, 2022
ClintFoster_Big12_MarchMadnessDebrief
Basketball

Men's Basketball: Big 12 March Madness Debrief

By Ryann ZellerApr 5, 2022