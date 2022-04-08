TCU Spring Sports: Action-Packed Weekend

Get your popcorn ready and settle in for a great weekend of following many of TCU's spring sports. This weekend is full of sporting events.

Here's a schedule to help you follow along:

(All times listed are Central Standard Time)

Women's Beach Volleyball - Tallahassee, FL

The No. 2 Horned Frogs are playing in the Unconquered Invitational this weekend where they will play five matches, four of them against ranked teams, and two of those are also in the Top Five.

TCU lost their first match of the season last weekend and looks to bounce back after that. They have started 28-1, not only the best start in program history, but the best start in league history.

There weekend schedule is:

Friday, April 8

8:30 a.m. vs. No. 19 Stetson - Frogs won 3-2; this was the second win of the season over Stetson

11:30 a.m. vs. No. 15 Florida International - Frogs won 5-0

4 p.m. vs. No. 4 Florida State - TCU is already 2-1 versus the host team this season

Saturday, April 9

10 a.m. vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi - TCU is 1-0 already this season versus the Islanders

1 p.m. vs. No. 5 LSU - TCU is 1-0 already this season versus the Tigers

Baseball - Austin, Texas

It's a battle of ranked teams for this Big 12 conference series. No. 23 TCU (20-9, 6-3) takes on No. 7 Texas (22-9, 3-3) in Austin. For a complete preview of the series, see the article here.

Friday, April 8 - 6:30 p.m. (Longhorn Network)

Saturday, April 9 - 5 p.m. (Big 12 Now on ESPN+)

Sunday, April 10 - 12 p.m. (Big 12 Now on ESPN+)

Tennis

Both the TCU women's and men's tennis teams have matches at home on the purple courts on Saturday. The women's team (10-11) has a bye week in Big 12 conference play and also has a cross-town matchup with SMU. The men's team (19-3) is currently ranked as the number one team in the nation.

Saturday, April 9

10 a.m. - Women's Tennis vs. Prairie View A&M - Fort Worth, Texas

3 p.m. - No. 1 Men's Tennis vs. No. 11 Texas - Fort Worth, Texas

Sunday, April 10

1 p.m. - Women's Tennis vs. No. 43 SMU - Dallas, Texas

Track & Field - Jim Click Shootout - Tucson, Arizona

Both the men's and women's track & field teams travel to Arizona this weekend to compete in the Jim Click Shootout. Teams will compete against Air Force, Arizona, Iowa, Kanas State, and Wisconsin

Saturday, April 9

1 p.m. - Field events begin

5:15 p.m. - Running events begin

