TCU Beach Volleyball is Rolling Right Through Their Competition

TCU Beach Volleyball must be sipping on some different Gatorade, Powerade, Body Armor, or whatever enhanced electrolyte drink that is helping them stomp out their competition.

This past weekend, the team hosted the Fight in the Fort. The team swept all four matches to improve to 19-0.

Day One:

No. 3 TCU Beach Volleyball swept both its opponents to stay perfect on the season in the opening day of the Fight in the Fort. The Horned Frogs secured 5-0 victories over New Orleans and Arizona State (RV). The win over ASU was the 100th career victory for TCU Head Coach Hector Gutierrez, all at TCU.

“This was another great day for us,” Gutierrez said. “We didn’t drop a single set and were really focused on the things that we needed to in order to win. We played a great day of volleyball despite the conditions. I am really proud of how we handled the wind and the cold conditions with 100% effort. It’s a great feeling to reach 100 wins here at TCU. I want to thank all the people who have gotten me here, especially the players and my staff. I am looking forward to many more with TCU. I am really happy that I got here, but the job is not done yet. I am just going to keep working harder for what is to come.”

Under Gutierrez, TCU has won 43 of its last 50 regular season matches. Over the course of his career, he has collected 32 ranked victories, including 19 since the beginning of last season. Gutierrez led the Frogs to their first NCAA appearance last season and helped secure the program’s first win over a Top-5 ranked team this season (No. 3 Florida State March 5, 2022). His all-time record with the Frogs is 100-60.

Day One was the third time in program history that TCU won both matches in a day in 5-0 sweeps and just the second time doing so without dropping a set (20-0).

TCU showcased its depth as the No. 3, No. 4 and No. 5 pairings improved to 21-0 at home this season with six victories on Day One. TCU is 16-1 at No. 5 specifically in 2022, led in large part, to the duo of Megan Muret and Rochelle Scott (11-1). Six combinations have started at No. 5 this season. The No. 5 pairing is tied for the winningest position on the sand with the No. 1 duo of Daniela Alvarez and Tania Moreno who held a team-best 16-1 record following the matches on Day One.

Day Two

The Horned Frogs finished strong as usual. TCU again swept both of its opponents to close out another perfect home showing at the Fight in the Fort. The Horned Frogs took 5-0 victories over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and Louisiana Monroe, to extend its home winning streak to 24 matches, dating back to the 2020 season (March 6, 2020). The Frogs have won 14 of those 24 matches via 5-0 sweeps, including all four this past weekend. This is the second time TCU has swept four opponents in the same weekend. The last time was at the 2021 Fight in the Fort weekend (March 19-20).

This was the fourth time in program history that TCU won both matches, 5-0, in a day. The Frogs won 20 of 22 sets on Day Two, bringing their total for the weekend to 40 sets won and only two lost.

TCU showcased its depth from the No. 3, No. 4 and No. 5 positions this weekend. Those three positions improve to 27-0 at home this season. Eight Frogs contributed 4-0 weekends: Alvarez, Moreno, Sutton MacTavish, Alexis Filippone, Hailey Brockett, Maria Gonzalez, Ana Vergara and Scott.

