TCU Beach Volleyball Continues To Dominate, Goes 4-1 In Florida

No. 2 Horned Frogs leave Tallahassee 4-1 as they keep killing their competition at the Unconquered Invitational

The Horned Frogs just keep getting better and better. Despite the loss, they had this weekend, they still continue to show that a lot of teams are not allowed in the same club as them. The Horned Frogs (32-2) played five matches over the weekend at the Unconquered Invitational in Tallahassee, Florida. Four of these five matches were against ranked teams. The Frogs went 4-1. 

Day One:

TCU went 2-1 on the first day. The Horned Frogs took a 3-2 triumph over No. 19 Stetson and a 5-0 triumph over No. 15 Florida International prior to experiencing a 4-1 loss to No. 4 Florida State.

The 5-0 triumph over the Florida International Panthers denotes the second time this season and second time in program history that TCU swept a ranked opponent. It is was also the first time in program history that the Frogs have swept a ranked opponent in straight sets.

Maria Gonzalez and Ana Vergara conveyed an ideal 3-0 day. This pair opened with straight-set triumphs over No. 19 Stetson and No. 15 FIU prior to winning a three-set match over No. 4 Florida State. 

Day Two:

The Horned Frogs took a 4-1 victory over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and a 3-2 victory over No. 5 LSU. This marks the 14th time this season that TCU has delivered a perfect 2-0 day.

Gonzalez and Vergara displayed a perfect weekend. The pairing won both matches on Saturday, also in straight sets, to go 5-0 for the weekend. Their average margin of victory for the weekend was 6.3 points.

Five individual Frogs notched perfect 2-0 days: Tania Moreno, Alexis Filippone, Hailey Brockett, Gonzalez, and Vergara. Moreno claimed two straight-set victories Saturday from the No. 1 and No. 2 positions. Filippone and Brockett took both of their victories from the No. 3 position. Gonzalez and Vergara at No. 4 secured both of their victories Saturday in straight sets.

The Horned Frogs just keep it going as they continue move forward. In the last two weekends, TCU has taken two losses, but this team is showing longevity and proven they can go for rounds and are not afraid to go toe-to-toe with anyone.

