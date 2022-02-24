TCU Beach Volleyball: Three Horned Frogs Earn Preseason Conference Honors

Are you even surprised with the recognition that these Horned Frogs are getting? That's because they are killing it with their killer instincts of being a Killer Frog! Hopefully they are well respected by other schools because they are looking for a national title.

Three Horned Frogs from the No. 4 TCU Beach Volleyball team have been named to the preseason All-Conference team, the Coastal Collegiate Sports Association (CCSA) announced. Rising sophomore Daniela Alvarez was selected as Preseason Player of the Year and one of three unanimous All-Conference selections. Sophomore Tania Moreno and senior Hailey Brockett were also named to the All-Conference team.

These are the first preseason all-conference and the first preseason player of the year selections for TCU Beach Volleyball in the program’s eight-year history.

Alvarez, a 2021 first-team All-American, posted a 27-9 record last season, including a 26-9 record with Moreno at the No. 1 pairing. Moreno was also named a first-team All-American last season, becoming just the second all-freshmen duo to be named All-American in award’s history. They were the first Horned Frog duo to be named first-team All-American and the first duo from a Texas school to receive such a recognition.

Brockett enters her fourth season with the Horned Frogs as a preseason all-conference award winner, following her record breaking 2021 season. Brockett earned second-team All-American status after posting the greatest record in TCU beach volleyball history (28-5) on the No. 2 pairing. She set program records for the most wins in a single season, the most ranked wins in a single season (13) and became the first Horned Frog duo to win a match at the NCAA Championships, when they defeated LSU's No. 2 pairing in the second round of the tournament.

Next up: The Horned Frogs begin the 2022 season this Saturday (Feb. 26) at the Seminole Beach Bash in Tallahassee, Fla. The Frogs will open the season against No. 13 Florida Atlantic at 9:30 a.m. CT followed by a dual against UAB at noon. TCU will host its home opener the following weekend, March 4-5, on the TCU Beach Volleyball courts.