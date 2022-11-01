Skip to main content
TCU Equestrian:  Ride The High Country

No. 3 TCU Equestrian proves victorious against No. 2 Oklahoma State
After a disappointing defeat at the hands of Baylor, TCU's Equestrian team has proved again why they are one of the most exciting, and triumphant, athletic programs in TCU's highly competitive organization, taking down Oklahoma State at the top-three matchup at Bear Creek Farms on Friday. 

The meet commenced with Fences, in which Ashleigh Scully scored an 87 on Java, earning an MOP for the event.  Isabella Baxter followed suit, with an 85 on Fats. Ella Bostwick gave an equally stellar performance on Van, also scoring an 85.  With these scores, TCU won the event 3-2.  

In Flat, Scully scored a 79 on Mac to her opponent's 71. Laurel Smith was also triumphant, posting a 69 on Wiz, against OSU's 63.  Never a slouch, Sydney Berube tied her opponent at 65-65 on Gipsy, and thus Flat, turned out a tie, at 2-2.  

In Reining, Giorgia Medows scored a point for TCU with a 69 win on Alfie.  Mattie Dukes took home the MOP, earning a 73 on Britney.  Shea Graham tied with her opponent on Bob, at 69.5  As with Flat, Reining ended as a stalemate, 2-2.  

In the final event, Horsemanship, the Horned Frogs sought to secure their victory and they succeeded all too well.  Every Horned Frog earned a point against their competitor, the first going to Giorgia Medows, with a 75 on George.  Mattie Dukes earned a 72.5 on Tony against her opponent's 65.5. Shea Graham posted a 72 on Cupid, and Jess McAllister posted a 75 on Gomer.  Payton Boutelle nabbed the MOP, with a 77.5 on Flash.  

When the dust settled, the Horned Frogs won the meet, 12-6.  

Next Up:  TCU will take on Fresno State for another Big 12 competition at Bear Creek Farms on Nov. 3.  

