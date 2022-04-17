TCU Equestrian:  Season Ends In National Semifinals

It has been an amazing season for the ladies of the TCU equestrian team, one that has left this particular writer spellbound in recounting their performances. After taking on reigning National Champions Georgia, whom they handily defeated 12-8 on Thursday, the Horned Frogs bowed to No. 1 Oklahoma State, 13-6, on Friday.

Against Georgia

TCU had a slow start on Thursday, dropping both events in the first half. The Bulldogs won Fences 302, with TCU’s points attributable to Ashleigh Scully on Vivaldi, scoring a 239, and Reagan Rast, who rode Oakley to victory over her opponent 243-188.

On the Western front, the Bulldogs also came out on top in Horsemanship, 3-2, in a nail-biter. Mattie Dukes claimed the first point in the event for the Horned Frogs, riding Austin to a 221-199 victory. Payton Boutelle also managed to get the upper hand of her opponent, 223.5-214.5 on Snip.

Georgia was up 6-4 going into the half.

It was in Flat that the Horned Frogs made the turnaround. Sydney Berube, riding Rosie, carded a 238-223.5 win, followed by Wynne Weatherly, who dominated her opponent, 214.5-176, on Ducati. Jacey Albaugh and Laurel Smith also performed impressively, impressively enough to defeat their opponents, with a 244 and 224.5 score, respectively.

Heading into the final event of the afternoon, TCU led Georgia 8-7. And, as has happened many times this season, The Horned Frogs put the Reins on their opponent. Shea Graham started the event with a 213 ride on Ben. Maddy Buchanan managed a narrow victory on Colonel, 205.5-204. Jessica McAllister was next to clinch a win, riding Dually to a 213 victory. Mattie Dukes finished the day and her opponent, 212-210.5 on Little Bear.

Against Oklahoma State

Friday’s meet also began inauspiciously for the Frogs, as the Cowgirls led Fences 3-2. Oklahoma State carded the first three points before Isabella Baxter dominated her opponent 253-218 on Leon; Ashleigh Scully added one more point for TCU, with a strong performance on Emil, with a score of 240.

Oklahoma State swept TCU in Flat, 4-0. Wynne Weatherly tied her opponent 243.5 on Risky, which prevented Oklahoma State from claiming the fifth available point. It is only the second time this season the Frogs have been swept in the event.

On the Western front, TCU lost 3-2. Jessica McAllister picked up her fourteenth win of the season, with a 223-221.5 victory on Pete. Payton Boutelle earned her fifth win for the season in Horsemanship, carding a 224 on Garth.

In Reining the Frogs managed to pull in two more points, but it was not enough. Here, Jessica McAllister, as ever, performed impressively, finishing the day 2-0 with a 207.5 win on Cowboy and Shea Graham carded a 213.5 on Jelly Bean to tally the final point for the Horned Frogs.

Of defeat at the hands of the Cowgirls, head coach Haley Schoolfield had the following to say: "This is not the result we came here for but I am so proud of this team and the season we have had. The team has improved so much this season both in their athletic performance and team chemistry; it is a bittersweet day as we close the door on this season but we have so much to be grateful for and we have a lot to look forward to!"

The TCU Equestrian team has nothing to be ashamed of, but should wear their heads high, being representative of one of TCU's most impressive teams. The author would like to acknowledge Hannah and Payton personally, whose graciousness initially prompted him to cover the galloping Frogs, and he is very glad he did so.

