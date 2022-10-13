TCU Equestrian: Frogs Top NCEA Poll

With two meets behind them, the TCU equestrian program has jumped to the top of the National Collegiate Equestrian Association weekly ranking.

TCU's equestrian program got their 2022-23 season underway last month with a scrimmage against Tarleton State. The regular season then began with a close match with Texas A&M that ended in a tie but TCU won thanks to the tiebreaker of total points.

The Big 12 has four schools that participate in the NCEA program, and all four are in the Top 10 in the preseason poll. Defending Big 12 and NCEA champions Oklahoma State received the top overall ranking in the preseason poll. Baylor comes in at No. 7, and Fresno State is No. 8.

NCEA Rankings

as of October 11, 2022

Dual Discipline

1 - TCU - up 3 from the preseason poll

2 - SMU - up 2

3 - Texas A&M - down 1

4 - Oklahoma State - down 3

5 - Auburn - up 1

6 - Georgia - down 1

7 - South Carolina - up 3

8 - Baylor - down 1

9 - Fresno State - down 1

10 - UT Martin - down 1

Single Discipline

1 - Lynchburg - no change

2 - Sweet Briar - no change

3 - Sewanee - no change

4 - Dartmouth - no change

5 - Sacred Heart - no change

Next up: The Horned Frogs have two matches on Thursday, October 13. First, they take on Delaware State. Then they will take on No. 10 UT-Martin. Both matches take place in Dover, Delaware.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.