TCU Mens Golf: Finish in Sixth Place at Ka’anapali Classic
The TCU Men's Golf team traveled to the gorgeous island of Maui, Hawaii, for the Ka’anapali Classic, where they put on an impressive performance, finishing tied for 6th out of 21 teams. The Horned Frogs had a strong finish, shooting 13-under in the final round to reach 32-under for the tournament. This result ranks as the fifth lowest in program history in relation to par. TCU finished in a tie with the Georgia Bulldogs, just four strokes shy of second place, while the Oklahoma Sooners claimed the title at 42-under.
It was Junior Jack Beauchamp who led the way. He continued to play great golf through the final day with a score of 2 under in the final round. He ended the tournament with his career-best tournament score which was, 12 under. This earned him a spot in the top 10 at seventh place. Beauchamp played three whole rounds of golf and only had four holes that scored over par.
Joe Pagdin also delivered a stellar performance, highlighted by two eagles on the final day. He closed out the round at 2-under, finishing the tournament at 9-under overall and tied for 14th place. Toby Wilt surged up the leaderboard with a career-best round of 6-under, the second-lowest final round in the entire field. Wilt notched seven birdies on the last day, climbing 45 spots to finish tied for 35th at 5-under. Meanwhile, Scott Roden wrapped up his tournament with a strong 3-under final round, finishing at 2-over for the tournament, placing him in 80th. The Horned Frogs had an excellent showing and will look to continue the momentum when the season resumes in the spring.
The Horned Frogs will now have some time off, before returning to action February 9th-11th at the Palmas del Mar Collegiate in Humacao, Puerto Rico.
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.