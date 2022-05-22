Skip to main content
TCU Men's golf: Laussot Falls Short Of Advancing To Championship

Two Horned Frogs represented the team in the NCAA Regionals last week

Aymeric Laussot and Justin Gums, both members of the TCU men's golf team, were two of the individuals playing in the NCAA Regional in Bryan, Texas last week with hopes of advancing to the NCAA Championships. Laussot came close but fell just short and did not advance. 

During a four person playoff Laussot failed to advance. He put forth a great effort by shooting birdie on three of the four last holes in his final round. The junior’s birdie on No. 18 forced a playoff with Alabama’s Canon Claycomb, Oregon State’s Carson Barry and SMU’s Noah Goodwin. 

On the first hole of the playoff, things fell apart straight from the tee box. Laussot's first shot landed in the fairway bunker and from there he was unable to bounce back shooting bogey. Barry and Goodwin made par. Barry advanced on the second playoff hole for the right to compete at the NCAA Championships.

Overall. Laussot played well. He made six birdies in the third round to shoot 3-under 69. He tied for fifth place with an overall score of 3-under 213. 

TCU’s Justin Gums, the second men's player of the team, finished the final round 3-over 75. He shot 3-over 219 score and finished with a 24th place tie.

TCU RESULTS

T5. Aymeric Laussot: 71 – 73 – 69 = 213 (-3)

T24. Justin Gums: 70 – 74 – 75 = 219 (+3)

Next up: This concludes the season for TCU. The NCAA Men's Golf National Championship will take place May 27 - June 1 in Scottsdale, Arizona. 

