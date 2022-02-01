Men’s Tennis: TCU Punches Ticket to National Team Indoor Championships

This Spring, the TCU Men’s Tennis team is off to another hot start. The team is 5-1, ranked No. 4 in the nation, and is now headed to the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Indoor Nationals Championship for the fourth consecutive season and the 19th time in program history. The tournament will be held in Seattle, Washington, on February 18-21.

The team had three matches this past week, winning them all and only losing one point. The first was a midweek dual against Abilene Christian on Thursday, January 27. The Frogs won that 4-1. Then TCU hosted the Fort Worth Regional ITA Kickoff Weekend. The Frogs beat Portland in the semifinal 4-0 on Saturday, January 29, then beat Tulsa 4-0 in the final on Sunday, January 30. TCU has now won nine ITA Kickoff Weekend matches in a row, all via sweeps.

"Very proud of this team for coming out here and getting the win today,” head coach David Roditi said after Sunday’s match. "It was another great atmosphere to play in. Our fans have been great this year, coming out and supporting us this weekend especially. We’re very grateful. Our guys are going to Seattle. They did a great job today.”

Here is a recap of last week’s three matches:

Abilene Christian – TCU wins 4-1

In Thursday’s dual against ACU, the Frogs dominated the entire time and didn’t drop a set. ACU's lone point in the match came via forfeit at No. 6 singles.

TCU won its fourth double point of the season with wins at No. 2 and No. 3. This was the first match of the season that TCU got a doubles victory from its No. 3 pairing, which was Juan Carlos Aguilar and Tim Ruehl.

Sander Jong and Lui Maxted collected their fourth doubles win of the dual season together at No. 2, winning 6-1. The duo looked poised all match, winning the final five games to collect the first win of the day. To clinch the doubles point, Aguilar and Ruehl followed up with a 6-2 victory at No. 3. It was Ruehl’s first dual victory as a Horned Frog after transferring from Arizona State over the summer. Luc Fomba/Jake Fearnley was tied 3-3 in their doubles match at No. 1 when the point was won.

TCU won all eight completed sets in singles play, outscoring ACU 54 games to 17. Riley Tran got an automatic point at No. 6 for ACU as TCU had to forfeit with insufficient players. That was the only point for ACU in the dual. Fearnley won at No. 4 6-2, 6-2. Then Jong won his match at No. 2 6-2, 6-1. And Maxted got the final point with a 6-1, 6-1 win at No. 3.

Portland – TCU wins 4-0

In the semifinal of the ITA Kickoff Weekend Fort Worth Regional, TCU, as the No. 1 seed, played Portland, the No. 4 seed. TCU had no problem advancing to the final with a 4-0 sweep.

TCU won the doubles point with victories at No. 2 and No. 3 for the second match in a row. The Frogs have won the doubles point in all five matches to start the 2022 season, the longest streak in the Roditi era and the longest since 2008 (nine doubles points).

Jong and Maxted collected their fifth doubles win of the dual season together at No. 2, winning the match’s last five games to claim a 6-2 victory. To clinch the doubles point, Aguilar and Ruehl followed up with a victory at No. 3. The pairing was sharp early, going up a break, 3-0, before breaking Portland in the final game to win, 6-2

Maxted was the first point in singles play with a 6-3, 6-2 win at No. 4. Aguilar was next with a 6-4, 6-2 win at No. 2, followed by Fomba winning 7-5, 6-3 at No. 1

Tulsa – TCU wins 4-0

In the ITA Kickoff Weekend finals, TCU faced Tulsa, the No.3 seed who beat No. 2 seed Wichita State on Saturday. TCU won this dual in a 4-0 sweep, advancing to Indoor Nationals for the fourth straight year.

TCU stayed perfect in doubles, winning the doubles point for the sixth match in a row, with victories at No. 1 and No. 3. Fomba and Fearnley stayed unbeaten at the No. 1 doubles spot, snatching a break to go in front, 4-2, and holding serve for a 6-3 victory. Both matches left on the courts were on-serve late before Aguilar and Ruehl broke through on their opponents’ final service game to win 6-4 and clinch the doubles point for the Frogs.

TCU carried the momentum into singles play, where all four available courts went up by a break within the first four games of the opening sets. The Frogs won all four opening sets before the top of the lineup secured the victory with straight-set wins at No. 1, No. 2, and No. 3.

Fomba finished first with a 6-2, 6-2 victory at No. 1. His serve was overpowering as he held serve comfortably throughout his win. Jong cruised to a 6-1 opening set, only to fall behind, 3-5, in the second after suffering a break on his first serve. But Jong won the final four games to earn his fourth singles win of the season. Aguilar clinched the match at No. 2, breaking his opponent early in the set and battling to the finish for his second win of the weekend.

Next up: TCU will host No. 18 Ole Miss at noon on Sunday, February 6. This will be the opening round of the ITA Indoor Nationals.

2022 men’s Tennis Schedule/Results

January 12 vs. UTRGV – Won 6-1

January 14 vs. Florida – Won 4-3

January 16 vs. Tennessee – Lost 3-4

January 27 vs. Abilene Christian – Won 4-1

January 29 vs. Portland – Won 4-0

January 30 vs. Tulsa – Won 4-0

February 6 vs. Ole Miss

February 11 at Mississippi State

February 13 vs. Virginia

February 18 Intercollegiate Tennis Association Indoor Nationals Championship

March 2 vs. Michigan

March 5 at Illinois

March 10 at UCLA

March 19 vs. USF

March 21 at SMU

March 25 vs. Baylor

March 27 at Tulane

April 1 vs. Texas Tech

April 3 at Baylor

April 9 vs. Texas

April 14 at Oklahoma State

April 16 at Oklahoma

April 22 vs. Big 12 Champion

May 19 NCAA Championship

