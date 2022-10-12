Skip to main content
TCU Equestrian:  A Star Is Born

TCU Athletics

TCU junior Giorgia Meadows has been named Big 12 Rider of the Month for Horsemanship
The TCU Equestrian team has more reason to boast as one of our school's most effective athletic programs. 

Junior Giorgia Meadows has been named the Big 12 Rider of the Month (September) for Horsemanship, as determined by the conference head coaches. 

Meadows' honor comes as a welcome announcement following the team's designation as the No. 1 overall NCEA Dual Discipline Team Ranking for the first time in TCU history. 

Hailing from Cuba, Missouri, Meadows posted a 2-0 record in Horsemanship and Reining to steer the Horned Frogs to a tiebreaker victory over No. 2 Texas A & M on Sept. 23.  She was named Most Outstanding Performer in both events, earning a score of 77 and 76 in Horsemanship and Reining, respectively. 

Meadows' performance proved instrumental in helping TCU edge out the Aggies.  The Horned Frogs finished with a 738.5-650.5 advantage in Western.  

Last Wednesday's announcement marks Meadows' first Big 12 Rider of the Month honor. 

As of now, her record stands at 18-9, and she claims three sets of Most Outstanding Performer credentials in Horsemanship. 

Very well done, Ms. Meadows, and Go Frogs!  

Next Up:  Meadows and her fellow Frogs will continue the fall portion of the the 2022-23 season with a twin bill against Delaware State and No. 9 UT Martin in Dover, Delaware.  The Horned Frogs were scheduled to face both teams on Thursday and Friday but the meets were postponed due to heavy rainfall and coastal flooding caused by Hurricane Ian.  

